Atlanta Braves Bring Back Team Legend to Help Save Season

The Atlanta Braves, who currently sit at a 27-34 record and fourth place in the National League East, have had a really tough 2025 season.

That season hit a new low on Thursday June 5, 2025 when the Braves blew a 10-4 lead in the ninth inning to lose to the Arizona Diamondbacks 11-10. Scott Blewett and Raisel Iglesias, the Braves’ pitchers in the 8th and 9th innings, combined to surrender 8 earned runs.

So, immediately after the game the Braves had no choice but to make a desperate roster move: according to The Athletic MLB insider Ken Rosenthal, the Braves recalled relief pitcher Craig Kimbrel from AAA Gwinnett immediately after the devastating loss.

Kimbrel is a solid pitcher at this point in his career who should provide some bullpen help, but to Braves fans, he represents much more than that.

Kimbrel is an Atlanta Braves Legend

By the numbers, Craig Kimbrel is the best closer in Atlanta Braves history. When he was in his prime with Atlanta, he was nearly unhittable.

In 2011, he broke onto the scene with a 2.10 ERA and led the National League with 46 saves. That incredible season earned him a National League All-Star Game selection and the National League Rookie of the Year Award.

That kicked off a dominant four straight years in Atlanta for Kimbrel, who made the All-Star Game all four of those seasons and led the National League in saves each year, In 2013, he led all of the Major Leagues with a whopping 50 saves and kept his ERA low at 1.21.

Kimbrel hasn’t played for the Braves since 2014, but he is far and away the franchise’s all-time saves leader with 186.

He was one of the most feared pitchers in all of baseball. He got in the minds of opposing hitters when he leaned in, bent arm dangling at his side in an intimidating stance. They couldn’t easily forget him, but neither could Braves fans, who made countless memories watching Kimbrel close out wins consistently in one of the most dominant five-year runs by a closer of all time.

He’s the kind of legend that is sure to get a standing ovation in his first appearance back with the Braves in 2025.

Does Kimbrel Have Anything Left in the Tank?

Alas, Kimbrel started the year in AAA for a reason. He is 37 years old, and those Braves days when he was in his prime were a long time ago.

In 2024 for the Baltimore Orioles, Kimbrel’s ERA was 5.33, by far the worst in a full season in his career and a far cry from the sub-2.00 ERA he was putting up year after year after year in his prime.

However, not all hope is lost. Kimbrel has been an All-Star as recently as 2023 for the Philadelphia Phillies. He actually has more All-Star appearances (5) after he left the Braves than he did in Atlanta (4).

He also has at least 20 saves in every full season he’s pitched other than 2019. He now has a World Series ring under his belt, won in 2018 with the Boston Red Sox, something he didn’t accomplish in Atlanta.

So it’s not crazy to hope that Kimbrel can still contribute at the Major League level. This is still a guy who has a 2.59 career ERA and 440 career saves, the fifth-most of all time.

He even has a flat 2.00 ERA in 18 innings pitched in the minor leagues this season.

It’s going to be great for Braves fans to see one of the best players in their franchise history back with the team.

But it’s going to feel even better if Kimbrel can find his vintage form and lock down the late innings for Atlanta.