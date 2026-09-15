Atlanta Braves Announce Brutal Reynaldo López News After Bad Loss to Cubs

WASHINGTON, DC - APRIL 21: Starting pitcher Reynaldo Lopez #40 of the Atlanta Braves heads to the dugout after being pulled in the second inning against the Washington Nationals at Nationals Park on April 121, 2026 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Jamie Sabau/Getty Images)
It marked López’s second outing since being activated from the injured list earlier this month. In his first appearance since returning, López allowed six earned runs on seven hits and three walks over 4 2/3 innings against the Tampa Bay Rays at Truist Park.
Following Monday’s loss, the Braves announced brutal news regarding López.
Atlanta Braves to Place Reynaldo López on IL After Bad Loss to Cubs
The Braves are placing López on the injured list with right shoulder discomfort, according to Mark Bowman of MLB.com.
Bowman wrote on X: Reynaldo Lopez will be going on the IL with right shoulder discomfort. He told the Braves tonight his shoulder has bothered him from time to time this year. He made just one start in 2025 before having shoulder surgery.
Reynaldo Lopez will be going on the IL with right shoulder discomfort. He told the Braves tonight his shoulder has bothered him from time to time this year. He made just one start in 2025 before having shoulder surgery.
The Braves signed López after the 2023 season. He is under team control through 2027.
In his MLB career, López has posted a 3.91 ERA with a 1.28 WHIP and 832 strikeouts over 892 innings.
It’ll be interesting to see how the Braves use López when he returns from the IL. Atlanta used him as a reliever for May and most of June before having him start in July.
Atlanta Braves Right Now
Tuesday’s game between the Braves and Cubs is scheduled to begin at 7:40 p.m. EDT.
The Braves are in first place in the National League East with an 88-63 record. They hold a 4 1/2 game lead over the second-place Philadelphia Phillies.
Jackson Kruse Jackson Kruse covers Major League Baseball for Heavy Sports. He is also the site expert for FanSided's Minnesota Twins site, Puckett's Pond, and writes for Nolan Writin', FanSided's Texas Rangers site. Jackson earned a Bachelor of Science in Electronic Media from Texas State University's School of Journalism and Mass Communication. Before joining Heavy Sports and FanSided, he served as sports editor of The University Star, Texas State University's student-run newspaper. More about Jackson Kruse
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The Atlanta Braves announced brutal news regarding right-hander Reynaldo Lopez following Monday's loss to the Chicago Cubs.
Atlanta Braves Announce Brutal Reynaldo López News After Bad Loss to Cubs