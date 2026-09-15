Atlanta Braves Announce Brutal Reynaldo López News After Bad Loss to Cubs

Right-hander Reynaldo López allowed five earned runs on six hits and two walks over three innings as the Atlanta Braves lost 7-3 to the Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field on Monday night.

It marked López’s second outing since being activated from the injured list earlier this month. In his first appearance since returning, López allowed six earned runs on seven hits and three walks over 4 2/3 innings against the Tampa Bay Rays at Truist Park.

Following Monday’s loss, the Braves announced brutal news regarding López.

Atlanta Braves to Place Reynaldo López on IL After Bad Loss to Cubs

The Braves are placing López on the injured list with right shoulder discomfort, according to Mark Bowman of MLB.com.

Bowman wrote on X: Reynaldo Lopez will be going on the IL with right shoulder discomfort. He told the Braves tonight his shoulder has bothered him from time to time this year. He made just one start in 2025 before having shoulder surgery.

Looking at Reynaldo López

Before being activated on Sept. 9, López had been on the injured list since Aug. 2 (retroactive to July 30) with left knee inflammation.

Prior to his first IL stint of the season, López posted a 3.64 ERA with a 1.34 WHIP and 66 strikeouts in 71 2/3 innings across 24 appearances (11 starts) this season.

López made his MLB debut with the Washington Nationals in 2016.

He played for the Chicago White Sox from 2017 through part of the 2023 season. The White Sox traded him to the Los Angeles Angels ahead of the 2023 trade deadline. Then, the Cleveland Guardians claimed him off waivers from the Angels on Aug. 31, 2023. The Braves signed López after the 2023 season. He is under team control through 2027. In his MLB career, López has posted a 3.91 ERA with a 1.28 WHIP and 832 strikeouts over 892 innings. It’ll be interesting to see how the Braves use López when he returns from the IL. Atlanta used him as a reliever for May and most of June before having him start in July.

Atlanta Braves Right Now

Tuesday’s game between the Braves and Cubs is scheduled to begin at 7:40 p.m. EDT.

The Braves are in first place in the National League East with an 88-63 record. They hold a 4 1/2 game lead over the second-place Philadelphia Phillies.