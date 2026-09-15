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Atlanta Braves Announce Brutal Reynaldo López News After Bad Loss to Cubs

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Atlanta Braves v Washington Nationals
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WASHINGTON, DC - APRIL 21: Starting pitcher Reynaldo Lopez #40 of the Atlanta Braves heads to the dugout after being pulled in the second inning against the Washington Nationals at Nationals Park on April 121, 2026 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Jamie Sabau/Getty Images)

Right-hander Reynaldo López allowed five earned runs on six hits and two walks over three innings as the Atlanta Braves lost 7-3 to the Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field on Monday night.

It marked López’s second outing since being activated from the injured list earlier this month. In his first appearance since returning, López allowed six earned runs on seven hits and three walks over 4 2/3 innings against the Tampa Bay Rays at Truist Park.

Following Monday’s loss, the Braves announced brutal news regarding López.

Atlanta Braves to Place Reynaldo López on IL After Bad Loss to Cubs

Atlanta Braves v Chicago Cubs
GettyCHICAGO, ILLINOIS – SEPTEMBER 14: Reynaldo López #40 of the Atlanta Braves delivers a pitch against the Chicago Cubs during the third inning at Wrigley Field on September 14, 2026 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

The Braves are placing López on the injured list with right shoulder discomfort, according to Mark Bowman of MLB.com.

Bowman wrote on X: Reynaldo Lopez will be going on the IL with right shoulder discomfort. He told the Braves tonight his shoulder has bothered him from time to time this year. He made just one start in 2025 before having shoulder surgery.

Looking at Reynaldo López

Atlanta Braves v Chicago Cubs
GettyCHICAGO, ILLINOIS – SEPTEMBER 14: Reynaldo López #40 of the Atlanta Braves delivers a pitch against the Chicago Cubs during the third inning at Wrigley Field on September 14, 2026 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

Before being activated on Sept. 9, López had been on the injured list since Aug. 2 (retroactive to July 30) with left knee inflammation.

Prior to his first IL stint of the season, López posted a 3.64 ERA with a 1.34 WHIP and 66 strikeouts in 71 2/3 innings across 24 appearances (11 starts) this season.

San Diego Padres v Atlanta Braves
GettyATLANTA, GEORGIA – JULY 21: Reynaldo Lopez #40 of the Atlanta Braves pitches during the second inning against the San Diego Padres at Truist Park on July 21, 2026 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Todd Kirkland/Getty Images)

López made his MLB debut with the Washington Nationals in 2016.

He played for the Chicago White Sox from 2017 through part of the 2023 season. The White Sox traded him to the Los Angeles Angels ahead of the 2023 trade deadline.

Los Angeles Angels v Philadelphia Phillies
GettyPHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA – AUGUST 30: Reynaldo Lopez #41 of the Los Angeles Angels pitches during the seventh inning against the Philadelphia Phillies at Citizens Bank Park on August 30, 2023 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images)

Then, the Cleveland Guardians claimed him off waivers from the Angels on Aug. 31, 2023.

The Braves signed López after the 2023 season. He is under team control through 2027.

In his MLB career, López has posted a 3.91 ERA with a 1.28 WHIP and 832 strikeouts over 892 innings.

It’ll be interesting to see how the Braves use López when he returns from the IL. Atlanta used him as a reliever for May and most of June before having him start in July.

Atlanta Braves Right Now

Philadelphia Phillies v Atlanta Braves
GettyATLANTA, GEORGIA – SEPTEMBER 11: Drake Baldwin #30 of the Atlanta Braves celebrates his walk-off double with teammates during the eleventh inning against the Philadelphia Phillies at Truist Park on September 11, 2026 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Todd Kirkland/Getty Images)

Tuesday’s game between the Braves and Cubs is scheduled to begin at 7:40 p.m. EDT.

The Braves are in first place in the National League East with an 88-63 record. They hold a 4 1/2 game lead over the second-place Philadelphia Phillies.

Jackson Kruse Jackson Kruse covers Major League Baseball for Heavy Sports. He is also the site expert for FanSided's Minnesota Twins site, Puckett's Pond, and writes for Nolan Writin', FanSided's Texas Rangers site. Jackson earned a Bachelor of Science in Electronic Media from Texas State University's School of Journalism and Mass Communication. Before joining Heavy Sports and FanSided, he served as sports editor of The University Star, Texas State University's student-run newspaper. More about Jackson Kruse

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Atlanta Braves Announce Brutal Reynaldo López News After Bad Loss to Cubs

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