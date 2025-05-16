Braves Predicted to Cut Ties With All-Star After Latest Development

The Atlanta Braves have optioned right-hander Bryce Elder to Triple-A, a decision that was an easy one to make. The youngster, only 25 years old, wasn’t throwing the baseball at the level the Braves were hoping for, posting a 4.50 ERA.

Factor that in with the Braves getting healthier on the mound with Spencer Strider expected to return, and there isn’t much room for him in the team’s rotation. However, despite not throwing the baseball at the level he was hoping for to start the year, Elder might be too good for Triple-A, and that’s been evident for parts of his career.

Braves’ Bryce Elder Showed Promise for Two Seasons

During the 2022 and 2023 seasons for the Atlanta Braves, the Texas native was very good, posting a 3.17 ERA in 2022 and a 3.81 ERA in 2023. His 2023 showing wasn’t the best, but it was still decent enough for the Braves to throw him every five games. He earned an All-Star selection after impressing in the first half, marking the lone appearance of his young career.



While things haven’t gone as planned since, a team might be willing to take a chance on him. Who that team would be is still uncertain, but there’s reason to believe that a team would be keen in trading for a 25-year-old who has been an All-Star and has pitched in some high-leverage situations for one of the top teams in Major League Baseball.

Braves Are Looking to Trade Bryce Elder

Searching for potential trade candidates at the deadline, the Atlanta Braves might want to move on from Elder before things worsen. That’s exactly what they suggested, adding that trading Elder now makes sense since he doesn’t fit in the Braves’ plans. The team lacks space for him in the bullpen or rotation unless another pitcher suffers an injury.



“Trading Bryce Elder makes sense when you consider that the starter isn’t a fit for the bullpen and has a questionable history. This is the best version of Elder the Braves have seen in over two years. Whether or not this is going to continue is very much up for debate. Because of this, Elder is the most likely piece to be moved out of the rotation.

“You cannot afford to trade the high upside of AJ Smith-Shawver, and Grant Holmes carries value in his ability to pivot back to the bullpen if needed. This leaves Bryce Elder falling out of the rotation for the return of Spencer Strider,” Nick Halden of ATL All Day wrote.

Braves Face Challenge in Trading Bryce Elder

The only issue with this is that even if the Atlanta Braves are healthy, they could likely use another starter at the deadline. Regarding Elder, the team will need a better arm than what he brings.

They could add Elder and another player in a deal for a better starter, but that still remains uncertain.

Atlanta has other needs, too, but it isn’t like the team will get back a superstar talent for the fifth-round pick.

It’ll be interesting to see how things play out, but there’s reason to believe he could be available. It’ll likely depend on what the Braves get in return, but if there isn’t a place for him to pitch, there’s no reason to keep him around, from a team or player standpoint.