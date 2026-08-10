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Atlanta Braves World Series Champion Quietly Signed With New Team

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ATLANTA, GEORGIA - AUGUST 21: Orlando Arcia #11 of the Atlanta Braves reacts as he rounds the bases following a two-run home run during the fourth inning against the Philadelphia Phillies at Truist Park on August 21, 2024 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Todd Kirkland/Getty Images)

On Sunday, the Atlanta Braves finished their series with the New York Yankees in the Bronx.

They won by a score of 2-1 to avoid getting swept.

The Braves will now open up a series with the New York Mets at Truist Park on Monday night in Georgia.

Braves World Series Champ Signs With New Team

GettyOrlando Arcia #11 of the Atlanta Braves celebrates hitting a three-run home run against the Los Angeles Dodgers in the tenth inning at Dodger Stadium on September 02, 2023 in Los Angeles, California.

Earlier this month, news came out that a former Braves star had signed with a new team (in the Mexican League).

MLB.com wrote (on August 4): “SS Orlando Arcia assigned to Diablos Rojos del Mexico.”

Arcia had been released by the Minnesota Twins in July.

He batted .271 with 13 hits, one home run, two RBIs and six runs in 19 MLB games this season.

MLB.com wrote (on July 24): “St. Paul Saints released SS Orlando Arcia.”

Looking At Arcia

GettyOrlando Arcia #11 of the Minnesota Twins high fives teammates after scoring a run during the fifth inning against the Chicago White Sox at Rate Field on May 28, 2026 in Chicago, Illinois.

Arcia spent the first 5.5 seasons of his career with the Milwaukee Brewers.

He then had a run with the Braves (part of five seasons) that saw him win the 2021 World Series title (and be named to the 2023 MLB All-Star Game).

In 2023, Arcia batted .264 with 17 home runs and 65 RBIs.

@ESPNmx wrote (translated to English) on August 4: “ANOTHER BOMBSHELL IN THE @LMBBanorte 💣⚾ The back-to-back champion team, the @DiablosRojosMX , bolsters its roster with Major League experience. ORLANDO ARCÍA IS A NEW DEVIL! 😈”

GettyOrlando Arcia #11 of the Atlanta Braves reacts as he rounds third base after hitting a two-run homer in the fifth inning against the Arizona Diamondbacks at Truist Park on July 18, 2023 in Atlanta, Georgia.

Following the Braves, Arcia had stops with the Colorado Rockies (and Twins).

He turned 32 earlier this month.

Looking At The Braves Right Now

GettyMichael Harris II #23 of the Atlanta Braves follows through on his tenth inning RBI single against the New York Yankees at Yankee Stadium on August 09, 2026 in New York City.

The Braves have had a very strong 2026 season.

They come into Monday night as the top team in the National League East with a 71-47 record in 118 games.

Over their last ten games, the Braves have gone 8-2 (and they are 39-20 in 59 games at home).

Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.  He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar

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Atlanta Braves World Series Champion Quietly Signed With New Team

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