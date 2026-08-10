Atlanta Braves World Series Champion Quietly Signed With New Team

On Sunday, the Atlanta Braves finished their series with the New York Yankees in the Bronx.

They won by a score of 2-1 to avoid getting swept.

The Braves will now open up a series with the New York Mets at Truist Park on Monday night in Georgia.

Braves World Series Champ Signs With New Team

Earlier this month, news came out that a former Braves star had signed with a new team (in the Mexican League).

MLB.com wrote (on August 4): “SS Orlando Arcia assigned to Diablos Rojos del Mexico.”

Arcia had been released by the Minnesota Twins in July.

He batted .271 with 13 hits, one home run, two RBIs and six runs in 19 MLB games this season.

MLB.com wrote (on July 24): “St. Paul Saints released SS Orlando Arcia.”

Looking At Arcia

Arcia spent the first 5.5 seasons of his career with the Milwaukee Brewers.

He then had a run with the Braves (part of five seasons) that saw him win the 2021 World Series title (and be named to the 2023 MLB All-Star Game).

In 2023, Arcia batted .264 with 17 home runs and 65 RBIs.

@ESPNmx wrote (translated to English) on August 4: “ANOTHER BOMBSHELL IN THE @LMBBanorte 💣⚾ The back-to-back champion team, the @DiablosRojosMX , bolsters its roster with Major League experience. ORLANDO ARCÍA IS A NEW DEVIL! 😈”

Following the Braves, Arcia had stops with the Colorado Rockies (and Twins).

He turned 32 earlier this month.

Looking At The Braves Right Now

The Braves have had a very strong 2026 season.

They come into Monday night as the top team in the National League East with a 71-47 record in 118 games.

Over their last ten games, the Braves have gone 8-2 (and they are 39-20 in 59 games at home).