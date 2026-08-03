Braves Reportedly Checking in on 2-Time Cy Young Award Winner in Potential Blockbuster

The Atlanta Braves could be preparing for a blockbuster deal to strengthen their rotation.

Atlanta has already been adding to its pitching staff, but the Braves could still use another starting pitcher. Ahead of the 6 p.m. ET trade deadline, MLB insider Jon Heyman revealed the Braves are checking in on Texas Rangers ace Jacob DeGrom.

“Braves checked on Jacob deGrom. Rangers listening on everyone. Unknown what chances are,” Heyman wrote on X.

UPDATE: DeGrom won’t waive his no-trade clause as he wants to remain with the Braves.

Per Ken: Rangers approached Jacob deGrom about waiving his no-trade clause, but he told the team he wanted to remain with the club. https://t.co/aUpQAqyxZe — Will Sammon (@WillSammon) August 3, 2026

DeGrom would bolster the Braves’ rotation and form a dynamite one-two punch with Chris Sale. The right-hander is a five-time All-Star and a two-time NL Cy Young Award winner. DeGrom, when healthy, is one of the best starting pitchers in baseball, but his health has always been a concern.

Yet, he has been healthy this season and has been pitching well this year for the Rangers. He’s 7-7 with a 3.96 ERA in 21 starts. In his MLB career, he’s 103-72 with a 2.67 ERA in 269 starts.

Braves Need Starters

Atlanta has a clear need for starting pitchers, as the rotation has been hindered by injuries.

Reynaldo Lopez was placed on the injured list on Saturday, which only strengthened the need to add to the rotation.

“We’ve been losing starters since the first day of spring training, and it hasn’t stopped,” manager Walt Weiss said.

Braves general manager Alex Anthopoulos, meanwhile, said they are looking to upgrade the roster and are hoping to make some more moves.

“We’re looking to make the team better, right?” Anthopoulos said. “So, you deal with what’s available. Obviously we’re impacted depth-wise, (with López) right now going to (the) IL, but it doesn’t change what we’ve been looking to do. We’re looking to make the team better, right? So, you deal with what’s available, just like everything else.”

Adding another impact starter appears to be the team’s biggest need. But whether or not the Braves will be able to pull off a trade is to be seen.

Atlanta Active on Trade Front

The Braves have been active on the trade front so far.

Atlanta acquired outfielder Lane Thomas and left-handed pitcher Bailey Falter from the Kansas City Royals for LHP Carter Holton and RHP Lucas Braun. Thomas is the big get for the Braves as Atlanta needed to add another bat, and he fits in nicely in the outfield and adds some more power.

Then, the Braves acquired right-handed pitcher Tyler Mahle from the San Francisco Giants for Anthony Molina. Mahle adds some rotation depth as he’s 3-9 with a 5.13 ERA in 18 starts.

The other move the Braves have made is acquiring left-handed pitcher Brent Suter for shortstop Nacho Alvarez Jr. to add more pitching. Suter is a reliever who’s 1-2 with a 4.12 ERA in 41 games this season.

Ultimately, the Braves still could make another trade to bolster their rotation. But only time will tell if they can pull off a deal for a starting pitcher.