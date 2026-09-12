Chipper Jones Reacts To Recent Atlanta Braves Trade

On Saturday, the Atlanta Braves will play the second game of their series with the Philadelphia Phillies at Truist Park.

They are coming off a thrilling 6-5 victory (in the 11th inning) on Friday.

Chipper Jones Reacts To Recent Braves Trade

Last month, the Braves made a quiet trade with the San Francisco Giants for Tyler Mahle.

SF Giants wrote (via X) on August 2: “The #SFGiants and Atlanta Braves completed a trade today, with RHP Anthony Molina joining the Giants in exchange for RHP Tyler Mahle. Molina was optioned to Triple-A Sacramento.”

So far, he has been incredible during his tenure with the Braves.

Chad Bishop of AJC wrote (on September 6): “Tyler Mahle with the Braves, updated: 36.1 IP, 28 H, 5 ER, 35 Ks, 6 BB, 1.24 ERA”

In a recent interview with Rates & Barrels, Braves legend Chipper Jones spoke about Mahle.

Jones: “Tyler Mahle has been an outstanding pickup. AA did a really good job bringing him in. A lot of people were kind of like, what the what, whenever we got him. And he’s turned out, at least ERA-wise, to be the best pickup at the deadline of any pitcher brought to a new team. So very good there. I’m sure he’ll probably be number two.”

Play

Looking At Mahle

Looking At The Braves Right Now