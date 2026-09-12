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Chipper Jones Reacts To Recent Atlanta Braves Trade

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ATLANTA, GEORGIA - JULY 12: Manager Chipper Jones looks on ahead of the 2025 All-Star Futures Game at Truist Park on July 12, 2025 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

On Saturday, the Atlanta Braves will play the second game of their series with the Philadelphia Phillies at Truist Park.

They are coming off a thrilling 6-5 victory (in the 11th inning) on Friday.

Chipper Jones Reacts To Recent Braves Trade

GettyManager Chipper Jones looks on ahead of the 2025 All-Star Futures Game at Truist Park on July 12, 2025 in Atlanta, Georgia.

Last month, the Braves made a quiet trade with the San Francisco Giants for Tyler Mahle.

SF Giants wrote (via X) on August 2: “The #SFGiants and Atlanta Braves completed a trade today, with RHP Anthony Molina joining the Giants in exchange for RHP Tyler Mahle. Molina was optioned to Triple-A Sacramento.”

So far, he has been incredible during his tenure with the Braves.

Chad Bishop of AJC wrote (on September 6): “Tyler Mahle with the Braves, updated: 36.1 IP, 28 H, 5 ER, 35 Ks, 6 BB, 1.24 ERA”

GettyTyler Mahle #54 of the Atlanta Braves throws a pitch in the bottom of the first inning against the Philadelphia Phillies at Citizens Bank Park on September 6, 2026 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. 

In a recent interview with Rates & Barrels, Braves legend Chipper Jones spoke about Mahle.

Jones: “Tyler Mahle has been an outstanding pickup. AA did a really good job bringing him in. A lot of people were kind of like, what the what, whenever we got him. And he’s turned out, at least ERA-wise, to be the best pickup at the deadline of any pitcher brought to a new team. So very good there. I’m sure he’ll probably be number two.”

Looking At Mahle

GettyATLANTA, GEORGIA – AUGUST 12: Tyler Mahle #54 of the Atlanta Braves pitches during the first inning against the New York Mets at Truist Park on August 12, 2026 in Atlanta, Georgia. 

Looking At The Braves Right Now

GettyDrake Baldwin #30 of the Atlanta Braves celebrates his walk-off double with teammates during the eleventh inning against the Philadelphia Phillies at Truist Park on September 11, 2026 in Atlanta, Georgia.

Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.  He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar

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Chipper Jones Reacts To Recent Atlanta Braves Trade

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