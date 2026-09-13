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Chipper Jones Reveals His Favorite Atlanta Braves Player

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ATLANTA, GEORGIA - JULY 12: Manager Chipper Jones looks on ahead of the 2025 All-Star Futures Game at Truist Park on July 12, 2025 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

On Sunday, the Atlanta Braves will finish their series (at Truist Park) with the Philadelphia Phillies.

The Braves are looking to go for the sweep.

They most recently won by a score of 12-2 on Saturday night.

Mauricio Dubón had one hit, two RBIs and one run.

Chipper Reveals His Favorite Braves Player

GettyChipper Jones #10 of the Atlanta Braves waves his hat to fans after the game against the New York Mets at Turner Field on September 30, 2012 in Atlanta, Georgia.

In a recent interview with Rates & Barrels, Braves legend Chipper Jones spoke about Dubón.

Jones: “He’s taken over as my new favorite player. I love the guy to death because whenever I come down, he comes and sits right down next to me. Kid is a sponge. He just loves the game of baseball. And I like to call him the Swiss Army knife. You can play him in left, you can play him in center, you can play him at short, you can play him at third, you play him at second. Doesn’t care. Just wants to be in a lineup somewhere and will give you everything he’s got. And I think this season could have been a lot easier without a PED suspension in spring training. Jurickson Profar was kind of going to be that Swiss Army knife, be able to play a little left field, DH, play the infield if pressed into duty. And with his suspension, it expanded Mauricio Dubón’s ability to play anywhere.”

Looking At Dubón

GettyMauricio Dubón #14 of the Atlanta Braves celebrates scoring on an error in the fourth inning against the Philadelphia Phillies at Truist Park on September 12, 2026 in Atlanta, Georgia.

Dubón is in the middle of his first season with the Braves.

He was traded (via the Houston Astros).

MLB.com wrote (on November 19, 2025): “Houston Astros traded 2B Mauricio Dubón to Atlanta Braves for SS Nick Allen.”

In addition to the Braves and Astros, Dubón has also had stops with the San Francisco Giants and Milwaukee Brewers over eight years.

Right now, the 32-year-old is batting .264 with 11 home runs, 69 RBIs, 61 runs and seven stolen bases in 141 games.

Looking At The Braves On Sunday

GettyDrake Baldwin #30 of the Atlanta Braves celebrates his walk-off double with manager Walt Weiss during the eleventh inning against the Philadelphia Phillies at Truist Park on September 11, 2026 in Atlanta, Georgia.

The Braves are the top team in the National League East with an 88-61 record in 149 games.

They have won six out of their last ten games.

Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.  He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar

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Chipper Jones Reveals His Favorite Atlanta Braves Player

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