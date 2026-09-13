Chipper Jones Reveals His Favorite Atlanta Braves Player

On Sunday, the Atlanta Braves will finish their series (at Truist Park) with the Philadelphia Phillies.

The Braves are looking to go for the sweep.

They most recently won by a score of 12-2 on Saturday night.

Mauricio Dubón had one hit, two RBIs and one run.

Chipper Reveals His Favorite Braves Player

In a recent interview with Rates & Barrels, Braves legend Chipper Jones spoke about Dubón.

Jones: “He’s taken over as my new favorite player. I love the guy to death because whenever I come down, he comes and sits right down next to me. Kid is a sponge. He just loves the game of baseball. And I like to call him the Swiss Army knife. You can play him in left, you can play him in center, you can play him at short, you can play him at third, you play him at second. Doesn’t care. Just wants to be in a lineup somewhere and will give you everything he’s got. And I think this season could have been a lot easier without a PED suspension in spring training. Jurickson Profar was kind of going to be that Swiss Army knife, be able to play a little left field, DH, play the infield if pressed into duty. And with his suspension, it expanded Mauricio Dubón’s ability to play anywhere.”

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Looking At Dubón

Dubón is in the middle of his first season with the Braves.

He was traded (via the Houston Astros).

MLB.com wrote (on November 19, 2025): “Houston Astros traded 2B Mauricio Dubón to Atlanta Braves for SS Nick Allen.”

In addition to the Braves and Astros, Dubón has also had stops with the San Francisco Giants and Milwaukee Brewers over eight years.

Right now, the 32-year-old is batting .264 with 11 home runs, 69 RBIs, 61 runs and seven stolen bases in 141 games.

Looking At The Braves On Sunday

The Braves are the top team in the National League East with an 88-61 record in 149 games.

They have won six out of their last ten games.