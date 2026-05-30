Chris Sale Shares Heartfelt Message on Red Sox Firing Alex Cora

The Atlanta Braves recently got the chance to make their annual trip up to Fenway Park for a three-game series, which the Braves ended up winning convincingly thanks to a strong offensive showing in the final game of the series.

Oh, and the Braves had their ace, Chris Sale, on the mound Thursday, making another return outing against the Boston Red Sox, where he pitched for six seasons (2017 to 2023). Sale won a World Series with the Boston Red Sox in 2018 and has shared many sentimental messages about the organization, fan base, and overall team. As many know by now, the Red Sox fired manager Alex Cora early in the season, which sent shockwaves across MLB. After Thursday’s game and during the Red Sox series, Chris Sale was asked about his thoughts on the Alex Cora firing, and Sale shared a heartfelt message about Cora’s personality and managerial style.

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Chris Sale’s Message About Alex Cora Firing

Here is what Chris Sale had to say about the recent (ish) firing of Alex Cora to WEEI’s Rob Bradford:

“I think I was probably just as shocked as everybody was,” Sale said to Bradford. “You know, anytime something like that happens, it kind of sends waves throughout the baseball world. So, yeah, I would definitely say it shocked me.”

“I’ve said this, it doesn’t matter how old you are, or where you’re from,” Sale continued. “You can be from Japan, Cuba, Puerto Rico, Mississippi, Washington, Florida, whatever. He will find a way to connect with you. It’s my third year here in Atlanta, and even over the last three years, I have talked to him as much as anybody. Through the offseason, he will shoot me a text or after a game or something like that. … He does a really good job of connecting with each individual person, no matter who they are, or where they are from.”

The firing of Alex Cora sent shockwaves across MLB and drew a large amount of strong reactions from many players who used to play under Alex Cora.

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Chris Sale with the Braves

The Red Sox decision to trade away Chris Sale continues to haunt the franchise drastically. Chris Sale already has a CY Young with the Braves, and with his 2026 numbers, he could be on pace for another one if he has a strong finish to the season. At worst, Chris Sale will at least be an MLB All-Star with the Braves in ’26, which would be his third straight appearance in the MidSummer Classic.

Chris Sale has an ERA of 2.01 this season over 67 innings pitched and 80 strikeouts.

Over 370.1 innings with Atlanta, Sale holds an ERA of 2.38 with 470 strikeouts. He has a CAREER K/9 of 11.1, which is the highest of all-time in as many qualified innings.

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