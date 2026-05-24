Atlanta Braves Urged to Trade for Diamondbacks’ $80 Million Southpaw Starter

With the MLB trade deadline just over two months away, the speculation game has begun, and it’s fair to speculate that the Atlanta Braves will be going all-in with hopes of advancing in the MLB playoffs. Atlanta has one of the most complete rosters in MLB this season, but the trade deadline is a great opportunity for teams to go from having a ‘great roster’ to an ‘unbeatable’ one.

For the Braves, as good as they’ve played, and as good as their starters have performed, Atlanta will still be battling with some of the top National League contenders down the stretch. In a recent article for FanSided.com, MLB writer Wynston Wilcox urges the Atlanta Braves to trade for Arizona Diamondbacks starter Eduardo Rodriguez. Rodriguez is having a very solid start to this season, and he’s on a four-year, $80 million contract.

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Should the Braves Consider Trading for Eduardo Rodriguez?

Here is why Wilcox believes this could be a good pickup for the Braves:

“Rodriguez is hoisting a 2.24 ERA, one of the many career stats to this point for Rodriguez. If he keeps up the hot streak, he’ll be well on his way to a career season. The Braves should want in on that if they can. As reliable as he’s been, if the Braves want to be serious contenders and challenge the Dodgers, this is the type of move it would take. ”

That phrase, “if the Braves want to challenge the Dodgers,” might be one that Braves fans are tired of hearing by the time the season is over. Atlanta has been able to keep pace with Los Angeles for the entire season, and with the Braves’ strong pitching staff, there’s nothing that indicates the Braves are going anywhere.

However, these recent trade rumors are a result of winning at such a high clip, but that doesn’t mean the Braves should necessarily make a rash trade like that of the Diamondbacks southpaw starter.

Eduardo Rodriguez posted a 5.02 ERA over 150+ innings in 2025, and another 5+ ERA in 50 innings in ’24, so while he’s having a great start to the season, there could be negative regression in store for the future.

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Atlanta Braves Plan at MLB Trade Deadline

There have been no formal reports on what (or what not) the plan is for the Atlanta Braves at the trade deadline, but it’s something the organization is probably thinking about internally.

My thought is that the Braves’ biggest needs include another corner outfielder (left field/DH hybrid player), and another leverage left-handed reliever.

Starting pitching help is always warranted, but Atlanta has a plethora of capable arms and may not want to dip into its farm system to pull off a trade for an expensive arm or a rental addition.

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