Atlanta Braves Cut 2-Year MLB Player Before Mets Series Finale

On Monday evening, the Atlanta Braves will look to win their series with the New York Mets at Truist Park in Georgia.

They have won two out of the first three games.

However, the Braves lost Sunday’s game by a score of 10-9.

Atlanta Braves Cut 2-Year MLB Player

Ahead of Monday’s game, the Braves announced the news that they had designated Jair Camargo for assignment.

Camargo had been in the middle of his first season with the Braves.

He appeared in one game (and had one hit and one run).

@FantasyProsMLB wrote: “Jair Camargo designated for assignment”

Looking At Camargo

Camargo is in the middle of his second MLB season.

He had also appeared in five games for the Minnesota Twins during the 2024 season.

It will be interesting to see if another team makes a claim on Camargo.

Camargo could be a good addition to another team in need of catching depth at the Triple-A level.

There is also the chance that he returns to the Braves later in the week.

Braves Right Now

The Braves come into Monday as the top team in the National League East with a 52-36 record in 88 games.

They have gone just 4-6 over their last ten games (but are 27-17 in 44 games at home).

Following the Mets, the Braves will head to Pittsburgh for a series with the Pirates on Tuesday.

Mets Right Now

Despite winning Sunday’s game, the Mets are at the bottom of the National League East with a 37-53 record.

After the Braves, they will return home to host the Kansas City Royals on Tuesday.