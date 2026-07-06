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Atlanta Braves Cut 2-Year MLB Player Before Mets Series Finale

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ATLANTA, GEORGIA - MARCH 27: Manager Walt Weiss #4 of the Atlanta Braves looks on during batting practice prior to facing the Kansas City Royals in the home opener at Truist Park on March 27, 2026 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

On Monday evening, the Atlanta Braves will look to win their series with the New York Mets at Truist Park in Georgia.

They have won two out of the first three games.

However, the Braves lost Sunday’s game by a score of 10-9.

Atlanta Braves Cut 2-Year MLB Player

GettyJair Camargo #78 of the Atlanta Braves races to second for a double during the ninth inning against the San Francisco Giants in game two of a double header at Truist Park on June 17, 2026 in Atlanta, Georgia.

Ahead of Monday’s game, the Braves announced the news that they had designated Jair Camargo for assignment.

Camargo had been in the middle of his first season with the Braves.

He appeared in one game (and had one hit and one run).

@FantasyProsMLB wrote: “Jair Camargo designated for assignment”

Looking At Camargo

GettyJair Camargo #85 of the Minnesota Twins scores on an RBI single in his major league debut in the ninth inning against the Baltimore Orioles at Oriole Park at Camden Yards on April 16, 2024 in Baltimore, Maryland.

Camargo is in the middle of his second MLB season.

He had also appeared in five games for the Minnesota Twins during the 2024 season.

It will be interesting to see if another team makes a claim on Camargo.

GettyJair Camargo #77 of the Minnesota Twins poses for a portrait at Lee Health Sports Complex during the Minnesota Twins Photo Day on February 21, 2025 at the Lee County Sports Complex in Fort Myers, Florida.

Camargo could be a good addition to another team in need of catching depth at the Triple-A level.

There is also the chance that he returns to the Braves later in the week.

Braves Right Now

GettyManager Walt Weiss #22 of the Atlanta Braves looks on during the first inning against the Boston Red Sox at Truist Park on May 16, 2026 in Atlanta, Georgia.

The Braves come into Monday as the top team in the National League East with a 52-36 record in 88 games.

They have gone just 4-6 over their last ten games (but are 27-17 in 44 games at home).

Following the Mets, the Braves will head to Pittsburgh for a series with the Pirates on Tuesday.

Mets Right Now

GettyBo Bichette #19 of the New York Mets hits a two-run double against the Atlanta Braves in the ninth inning at Truist Park on July 5, 2026 in Atlanta, Georgia.

Despite winning Sunday’s game, the Mets are at the bottom of the National League East with a 37-53 record.

After the Braves, they will return home to host the Kansas City Royals on Tuesday.

Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.  He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar

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Atlanta Braves Cut 2-Year MLB Player Before Mets Series Finale

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