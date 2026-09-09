The Atlanta Braves are in the middle of a three-game series against the Tampa Bay Rays at Truist Park in Atlanta.

The Rays won the first game of the series 7-1 on Tuesday. Game 2 is scheduled to start at 7:15 p.m. EDT on Wednesday.

Before Wednesday’s game, the Braves announced they cut a seven-year MLB veteran from their active roster.

Atlanta Braves Cut 7-Year MLB Veteran Before Rays Game

The Braves designated 31-year-old right-hander Elieser Hernández for assignment, the team announced.

Via the Braves on X: The #Braves today selected LHP Bailey Falter to the major league roster and designated RHP Elieser Hernández for assignment. The club also returned RHP Reynaldo López from his rehabilitation assignment and reinstated him from the injured list, and placed RHP Bryce Elder on the 15-day injured list, backdated to September 6, due to surgery on his right knee.

The Braves signed Hernández to a minor-league deal over the offseason.

Atlanta selected Hernández’s contract in mid-July.

Less than a week after selecting Hernández’s contract back in July, the Braves designated the right-hander for assignment.

Hernández cleared waivers and elected free agency. He re-signed with the Braves on another minor-league deal.

Shortly after re-signing Hernández, the Braves selected his contract again.

Unfortunately for Hernández, he was designated for assignment again just days later. He elected free agency and re-signed with the Braves for the second time.

Atlanta brought Hernández back to the majors on Sept. 2 before designating him for assignment on Wednesday.

Hernández has posted a 2.45 ERA with a 1.45 WHIP and 11 strikeouts over 11 innings out of the Braves’ bullpen this year.

The right-hander has recorded a 4.54 ERA with a 1.44 WHIP and 76 strikeouts over 81 1/3 innings at Triple-A Gwinnett.

Looking at Elieser Hernández’s Career

Hernández made his MLB debut with the Miami Marlins in 2018. In five seasons with the Marlins, Hernández recorded a 5.04 ERA with 277 strikeouts over 287 2/3 innings.

The Marlins traded Hernández to the New York Mets during the 2022-23 offseason. He never made an appearance in the majors with the Mets.

Hernández elected free agency following the 2023 season and signed a minor-league deal with the Los Angeles Dodgers. He made five appearances with the Dodgers before being designated for assignment and electing free agency, allowing him to sign with the Milwaukee Brewers.

Hernández spent the 2025 season in the Blue Jays‘ minor-league system. After his time with the Brewers in 2024, Hernández didn’t return to the big-leagues until this year with the Braves.