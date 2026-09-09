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Atlanta Braves Cut 7-Year MLB Veteran Before Rays Game

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Chicago Cubs v Atlanta Braves
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ATLANTA, GEORGIA - MAY 13: Manager Walt Weiss #22 of the Atlanta Braves looks on during batting practice prior to facing the Chicago Cubs at Truist Park on May 13, 2026 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

The Atlanta Braves are in the middle of a three-game series against the Tampa Bay Rays at Truist Park in Atlanta.

The Rays won the first game of the series 7-1 on Tuesday. Game 2 is scheduled to start at 7:15 p.m. EDT on Wednesday.

Before Wednesday’s game, the Braves announced they cut a seven-year MLB veteran from their active roster.

Atlanta Braves Cut 7-Year MLB Veteran Before Rays Game

Tampa Bay Rays v Atlanta Braves
GettyATLANTA, GEORGIA – SEPTEMBER 8: Elieser Hernandez #57 of the Atlanta Braves pitches during the ninth inning against the Tampa Bay Rays at Truist Park on September 8, 2026 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Todd Kirkland/Getty Images)

The Braves designated 31-year-old right-hander Elieser Hernández for assignment, the team announced.

Via the Braves on X: The #Braves today selected LHP Bailey Falter to the major league roster and designated RHP Elieser Hernández for assignment. The club also returned RHP Reynaldo López from his rehabilitation assignment and reinstated him from the injured list, and placed RHP Bryce Elder on the 15-day injured list, backdated to September 6, due to surgery on his right knee.

The Braves signed Hernández to a minor-league deal over the offseason.

Atlanta selected Hernández’s contract in mid-July.

Less than a week after selecting Hernández’s contract back in July, the Braves designated the right-hander for assignment.

Washington Nationals v Atlanta Braves
GettyATLANTA, GEORGIA – JULY 31: Elieser Hernández #57 of the Atlanta Braves pitches in the seventh inning against the Washington Nationals at Truist Park on July 31, 2026 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

Hernández cleared waivers and elected free agency. He re-signed with the Braves on another minor-league deal.

Shortly after re-signing Hernández, the Braves selected his contract again.

Unfortunately for Hernández, he was designated for assignment again just days later. He elected free agency and re-signed with the Braves for the second time.

Atlanta Braves Photo Day
GettyNORTH PORT, FLORIDA – FEBRUARY 20: Elieser Hernandez of the Atlanta Braves poses for a photo during Spring Training photo day at CoolToday Park on February 20, 2026 in North Port, Florida. (Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)

Atlanta brought Hernández back to the majors on Sept. 2 before designating him for assignment on Wednesday.

Hernández has posted a 2.45 ERA with a 1.45 WHIP and 11 strikeouts over 11 innings out of the Braves’ bullpen this year.

The right-hander has recorded a 4.54 ERA with a 1.44 WHIP and 76 strikeouts over 81 1/3 innings at Triple-A Gwinnett.

Looking at Elieser Hernández’s Career

Arizona Diamondbacks v Los Angeles Dodgers
GettyLOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – MAY 20: Elieser Hernández #52 of the Los Angeles Dodgers throws against the Arizona Diamondbacks in the eighth inning at Dodger Stadium on May 20, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

Hernández made his MLB debut with the Miami Marlins in 2018. In five seasons with the Marlins, Hernández recorded a 5.04 ERA with 277 strikeouts over 287 2/3 innings.

The Marlins traded Hernández to the New York Mets during the 2022-23 offseason. He never made an appearance in the majors with the Mets.

Atlanta Braves v Miami Marlins
GettyMIAMI, FLORIDA – OCTOBER 05: Elieser Hernandez #57 of the Miami Marlins throws a pitch during the first inning of the game against the Atlanta Braves at loanDepot park on October 05, 2022 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Eric Espada/Getty Images)

Hernández elected free agency following the 2023 season and signed a minor-league deal with the Los Angeles Dodgers. He made five appearances with the Dodgers before being designated for assignment and electing free agency, allowing him to sign with the Milwaukee Brewers.

Hernández spent the 2025 season in the Blue Jays‘ minor-league system. After his time with the Brewers in 2024, Hernández didn’t return to the big-leagues until this year with the Braves.

Jackson Kruse Jackson Kruse covers Major League Baseball for Heavy Sports. He is also the site expert for FanSided's Minnesota Twins site, Puckett's Pond, and writes for Nolan Writin', FanSided's Texas Rangers site. Jackson earned a Bachelor of Science in Electronic Media from Texas State University's School of Journalism and Mass Communication. Before joining Heavy Sports and FanSided, he served as sports editor of The University Star, Texas State University's student-run newspaper. More about Jackson Kruse

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Atlanta Braves Cut 7-Year MLB Veteran Before Rays Game

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