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Atlanta Braves Suddenly Cut 9-Year MLB Veteran During Twins Series

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ATLANTA, GEORGIA - JUNE 16: Manager Walt Weiss #22 of the Atlanta Braves speaks with Manager Tony Vitello #23 of the San Francisco Giants following the suspension of the game at Truist Park on June 16, 2026 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Todd Kirkland/Getty Images)

On Tuesday evening, the Atlanta Braves will play the second game of their series with the Minnesota Twins at Target Field.

They will look to bounce back after losing by a score of 4-2 on Monday.

Atlanta Braves Suddenly Cut 9-Year MLB Veteran

GettyTyler Kinley #45 of the Atlanta Braves pitches during the sixth inning against the Cleveland Guardians at Truist Park on April 10, 2026 in Atlanta, Georgia.

Ahead of Tuesday’s game, the Braves announced that they have designated Tyler Kinley for assignment.

The Braves wrote (via X): “The #Braves today recalled RHP AJ Smith-Shawver to Atlanta and designated RHP Tyler Kinley for assignment.”

Social Media Reacts To News

GettyTyler Kinley #45 of the Atlanta Braves pitches against the during their game at Citi Field on July 29, 2026 in New York City.

Here’s what people were saying about the roster news:

@_kennydove: “DFA Kinley but Grant Holmes still has a job? Lol”

@weaver_cards: “See ya, Kinley! Welcome back AJ!”

@kyle_wilder10: “Whatttt… Surely Tyler will be back in the system in 48 hours. Anyway… Welcome back AJSS!!!”

GettyTyler Kinley #45 of the Atlanta Braves throws a pitch during the eighth inning against the New York Mets during game one of a doubleheader at Citi Field on July 29, 2026 in New York City.

@nbaggett06: “Yeah idk about this one. Kinley has been pretty good for the most part 🤷‍♂️”

@ChikinChop: “Tough that Kinley just did that nice interview with Paul Byrd yesterday. He was really good early in the year and covered some key high leverage situations. Obviously has fallen off, but his contributions are appreciated.”

GettyTyler Kinley #45 of the Atlanta Braves pitches to the Kansas City Royals in the ninth inning of the home opener at Truist Park on March 27, 2026 in Atlanta, Georgia.

@AaronKirby76: “Ill be honest a bit surprised here.”

@Brandon_Warne: “Kinley DFA’d after facing the Twins last night:”

@tlschwerz: “Kinley, a former Twins Rule 5 Draft pick, threw against Minnesota last night and is now shown the door.”

Looking At Kinley

GettyTyler Kinley #45 of the Atlanta Braves reacts after getting a strike out to end a game against the New York Yankees at Yankee Stadium on August 09, 2026 in New York City.

Kinley was picked in the 16th round of the 2013 MLB Draft.

He has spent part of nine seasons at the MLB level with the Minnesota Twins, Miami Marlins, Colorado Rockies (and Braves).

The 35-year-old has gone 6-5 with a 4.01 ERA in 49 gams this season.

Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.  He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar

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Atlanta Braves Suddenly Cut 9-Year MLB Veteran During Twins Series

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