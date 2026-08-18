Atlanta Braves Suddenly Cut 9-Year MLB Veteran During Twins Series

On Tuesday evening, the Atlanta Braves will play the second game of their series with the Minnesota Twins at Target Field.

They will look to bounce back after losing by a score of 4-2 on Monday.

Atlanta Braves Suddenly Cut 9-Year MLB Veteran

Ahead of Tuesday’s game, the Braves announced that they have designated Tyler Kinley for assignment.

The Braves wrote (via X): “The #Braves today recalled RHP AJ Smith-Shawver to Atlanta and designated RHP Tyler Kinley for assignment.”

Social Media Reacts To News

Here’s what people were saying about the roster news:

@_kennydove: “DFA Kinley but Grant Holmes still has a job? Lol”

@weaver_cards: “See ya, Kinley! Welcome back AJ!”

@kyle_wilder10: “Whatttt… Surely Tyler will be back in the system in 48 hours. Anyway… Welcome back AJSS!!!”

@nbaggett06: “Yeah idk about this one. Kinley has been pretty good for the most part 🤷‍♂️”

@ChikinChop: “Tough that Kinley just did that nice interview with Paul Byrd yesterday. He was really good early in the year and covered some key high leverage situations. Obviously has fallen off, but his contributions are appreciated.”

@AaronKirby76: “Ill be honest a bit surprised here.”

@Brandon_Warne: “Kinley DFA’d after facing the Twins last night:”

@tlschwerz: “Kinley, a former Twins Rule 5 Draft pick, threw against Minnesota last night and is now shown the door.”

Looking At Kinley

Kinley was picked in the 16th round of the 2013 MLB Draft.

He has spent part of nine seasons at the MLB level with the Minnesota Twins, Miami Marlins, Colorado Rockies (and Braves).

The 35-year-old has gone 6-5 with a 4.01 ERA in 49 gams this season.