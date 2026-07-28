Atlanta Braves Demote 28-Year-Old Pitcher During Mets Series

On Monday, the Atlanta Braves lost to the New York Mets by a score of 14-3 at Citi Field.

They were supposed to play the second game of their series on Tuesday.

However, the game has been postponed for Wednesday.

The Mets wrote (via X): “Tonight’s game has been postponed. It will be made up as a split doubleheader tomorrow, July 29, at 1:10pm & 7:10pm.”

Atlanta Braves Demote 28-Year-Old Pitcher

Also on Tuesday, the Braves announced that they had sent Connor Thomas back to Triple-A.

The Braves wrote (via X): “The #Braves today selected RHP Elieser Hernández to the major league roster after optioning LHP Connor Thomas to Triple-A Gwinnett following yesterday’s game.”

Thomas had a tough showing on Monday night, as he allowed 11 earned runs.

Mark Bowman MLB.com wrote: “Last night marked the 29th time a pitcher has allowed 11+ ER in 2.2 IP or less. Connor Thomas (11 ER in 2.2 IP) joined Hugh Canavan (13 ER in 2.2 IP at Pirates July 6, 1918) as the only Braves pitcher to do this. Boston’s Tanner Houck did it twice last year (April 14 and May 12)”

Thomas is in the middle of his first season with the Braves.

He had appeared in two games for the Milwaukee Brewers last year.

Social Media Reacts

Here’s what people were saying:

Harrison Smajovits: “The #Braves brought Hernandez back in a hurry after last night”

@NyckYoung: “Yeah lets not bring that dude up again”

@jrlowry007: “Hernandez has potential. Had a great outing last time. Happy to see him back up.”

@JCMilby: “If we need bulk why do we keep bringing these dudes that have no business being on a good mlb team up? You have JR, Owen, and AJ all down there who can give you actual competitive bulk innings? Baffles me”

@Kevin23378457: “Why was he even brought up in the first place. Ridiculous”

Braves Right Now

The Braves are currently the first-place team in the National League East with a 62-44 record in 106 games.

They have won six out of their last ten games (and are 30-24 in 54 games on the road away from Truist Park).