Braves Rookie Reliever Makes History After Bullpen Emergency in Pirates Series

The Atlanta Braves entered Sunday’s game against the Pittsburgh Pirates with a heavily taxed bullpen after a busy week. With all their top relievers down for the game, the club needed someone to step up in the late innings.

Rookie reliever Didier Fuentes answered the call in the ninth, securing the final three outs to complete the sweep. Fuentes became the youngest Braves pitcher to record a save in 55 seasons, according to MLB.com’s Mark Bowman.

He pitched around trouble, surrendering a Brandon Lowe double and a Jake Mangum single, but escaped by striking out Endy Rodriguez. It marked the first save of Fuentes’ career.

Braves Navigate Tricky Bullpen Situation vs. Pirates

The Braves got the lead in the seventh on a bases-clearing double by Michael Harris II. Harris has been out of the lineup the last two games with back tightness, but delivered the biggest hit of the game off the bench.

Now, the Braves needed six outs. Raisel Iglesias, Robert Suarez, and Dylan Lee were unavailable, as the trio pitched three times over the past five days. That meant relying on the other arms to get those outs.

Reynaldo Lopez, who picked up the win, got the first out. After a single and a walk, Walt Weiss summoned Tyler Kinley out of the bullpen. The right-hander stranded his two inherited runners with a lineout and groundout. That set up Didier Fuentes to play the hero in the ninth inning.

The win was big, as the Braves were able to close out an important game without their top relievers. Weiss has to be careful not to overtax these reliable arms, as the Braves try to capture their first division title since 2023.

Didier Fuentes Emerging in Braves Bullpen

Fuentes, 20, has emerged as a key bullpen arm for the Braves. The right-hander entered the season as one of the organization’s top prospects. Injuries resulted in him making the Opening Day roster as a reliever after a strong showing in spring.

But with his 40-man clock started last season and no path to a rotation spot, the team has shortened him to relief. He has been mostly a one-inning arm, recording no more than four outs in any appearance since May 13.

The results have been great. The right-hander has a 2.42 ERA and a 2.54 FIP in 18 appearances. In his last 16 appearances, he has a 0.95 ERA with 19 strikeouts. He’s earning more of Walt Weiss’ trust, hence the opportunity to save a one-run lead with his top arms unavailable.

“You wonder, when a young kid gets up here and gets beat up a little bit, if it’s going to really affect him and maybe even ruin him,” Braves manager Walt Weiss told The Athletic‘s Jesus Cano on May 26. “He’s the opposite. He took those lessons, made some adjustments, and he’s already maturing at 20 years old before our eyes.”

Fuentes’ emergence could impact the Braves’ bullpen decisions in the offseason. Raisel Iglesias will become a free agent again after re-upping for $16 million. Atlanta could afford to let the veteran closer walk, with Robert Suarez assuming the closer role and Didier Fuentes the primary setup man.

However, that’s a decision for the Braves in November, not June.