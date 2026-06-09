Return Date For Atlanta Braves Star Drake Baldwin Predicted By ESPN Reporter

On Tuesday night, the Atlanta Braves will open up a series with the Chicago White Sox at Rate Field.

They are coming off a sweep of the Pittsburgh Pirates at Truist Park.

Return Date For Atlanta Braves Star Predicted

The Braves have been without one of their best players (Drake Baldwin) since May 18.

Ahead of their series with the White Sox, ESPN’s Buster Olney spoke about Baldwin (via 680 The Fan).

Olney: “From what I understand, I think a target game would be June 30 when they play the Cardinals. They’ve got a West Coast swing, San Diego and San Francisco just before that. But he’s still going through progressions. He’s still healing. They do feel like he’s making good progress.”

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Before the injury, Baldwin had been in the middle of an incredible season.

He is batting .303 with 57 hits, 13 home runs, 38 RBI’s, 39 runs and one stolen base in 48 games.

Grant McAuley of 92.9 The Game had written (on June 2): “#Braves C Drake Baldwin will not be activated from the IL this homestand, but MGR Walt Weiss said it could happen when the club returns home beginning June 16.”

Baldwin is already coming off a year where he won the 2025 National League Rookie of The Year Award.

With the way he was playing, there was an excellent chance he could have made his first career All-Star Game.

The Braves will be getting a huge boost to their lineup whenever he ends up returning to action.

Braves Ahead Of White Sox Series

The Braves are currently the best team in the MLB (and at the top of the National League East) with a 45-21 record in 66 games.

They have won eight out of their last ten games (and are 23-10 in 33 games on the road).

Last season, the Braves missed the 2025 MLB playoffs.