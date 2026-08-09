Atlanta Braves Announce Sudden Mauricio Dubon Change During Yankees Series

On Sunday, the Atlanta Braves will finish their series with the New York Yankees in the Bronx.

The Braves will look to avoid a sweep after dropping the first two games.

They are coming off a 5-4 loss on Saturday afternoon.

Mauricio Dubon had one hit, one strikeout and one run in four at-bats.

UPDATE: The Braves won 2-1.

Dubon did not play.

Braves Announce Mauricio Dubon Change

For Sunday’s game, the Braves have announced their starting lineup.

Underdog MLB wrote: “Braves 8/9 D. Baldwin C R. Acuña Jr. RF M. Olson 1B M. Harris II CF O. Albies 2B D. Smith DH M. Yastrzemski LF A. Riley 3B J. Jarvis SS G. Holmes SP”

Dubon has been removed from the lineup on Sunday.

The 32-year-old is in the middle of his first season playing for the Braves.

He is currently batting .268 with 113 hits, 10 home runs, 58 RBIs, 54 runs and six stolen bases in 112 games.

Before the Braves, Dubon had stops with the Houston Astros, San Francisco Giants and Milwaukee Brewers over eight total MLB seasons.

In 2022, Dubon helped the Astros win the World Series title.

He is also a two-time Gold Glove award winner.

Social Media Reacts To Sunday’s Lineup

Here’s what people were saying about the team’s lineup:

@FionaMarch1998: “For the love of all that’s holy, please win this game.”

@mathomp_501: “Not a fan of this lineup.. so hopefully they’ll score 8”

@steviebreech: “It is Grant Holmes Day!!!”

@yogster92: “At the very least, DH Yaz and let Dubon play LF.”

@JasonJ197796: “Bottom line is the Braves are not as good as the record they have and you can blame Liberty Media and Alex A. for that. Enjoy getting swept today.”