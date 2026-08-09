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Atlanta Braves Announce Sudden Mauricio Dubon Change During Yankees Series

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ATLANTA, GEORGIA - JUNE 17: Mauricio Dubon #14 of the Atlanta Braves reacts after a home run during the ninth inning against the San Francisco Giants in game two of a double header at Truist Park on June 17, 2026 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Todd Kirkland/Getty Images)

On Sunday, the Atlanta Braves will finish their series with the New York Yankees in the Bronx.

The Braves will look to avoid a sweep after dropping the first two games.

They are coming off a 5-4 loss on Saturday afternoon.

Mauricio Dubon had one hit, one strikeout and one run in four at-bats.

UPDATE: The Braves won 2-1.

Dubon did not play.

Braves Announce Mauricio Dubon Change

GettyMauricio Dubón #14 of the Atlanta Braves advances to third base on a throwing error by Orlando Ribalta #64 of the Washington Nationals after stealing second base in the seventh inning against CJ Abrams #5 at Truist Park on August 02, 2026 in Atlanta, Georgia.

For Sunday’s game, the Braves have announced their starting lineup.

Underdog MLB wrote: “Braves 8/9 D. Baldwin C R. Acuña Jr. RF M. Olson 1B M. Harris II CF O. Albies 2B D. Smith DH M. Yastrzemski LF A. Riley 3B J. Jarvis SS G. Holmes SP”

Dubon has been removed from the lineup on Sunday.

The 32-year-old is in the middle of his first season playing for the Braves.

He is currently batting .268 with 113 hits, 10 home runs, 58 RBIs, 54 runs and six stolen bases in 112 games.

GettyMauricio Dubón #14 of the Atlanta Braves rounds third base to score on a RBI single by Jim Jarvis #74 of the Atlanta Braves in the second inning at Truist Park on July 31, 2026 in Atlanta, Georgia.

Before the Braves, Dubon had stops with the Houston Astros, San Francisco Giants and Milwaukee Brewers over eight total MLB seasons.

In 2022, Dubon helped the Astros win the World Series title.

He is also a two-time Gold Glove award winner.

Social Media Reacts To Sunday’s Lineup

GettyManager Walt Weiss #22 of the Atlanta Braves reacts to being ejected during the fifth inning against the New York Yankees at Yankee Stadium on August 08, 2026 in the Bronx borough of New York City.

Here’s what people were saying about the team’s lineup:

@FionaMarch1998: “For the love of all that’s holy, please win this game.”

@mathomp_501: “Not a fan of this lineup.. so hopefully they’ll score 8”

@steviebreech: “It is Grant Holmes Day!!!”

GettyHome plate umpire Dan Merzel #3 talks to manager Walt Weiss #22 of the Atlanta Braves after a balk call during the fifth inning against the New York Yankees at Yankee Stadium on August 08, 2026 in the Bronx borough of New York City.

@yogster92: “At the very least, DH Yaz and let Dubon play LF.”

@JasonJ197796: “Bottom line is the Braves are not as good as the record they have and you can blame Liberty Media and Alex A. for that. Enjoy getting swept today.”

Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.  He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar

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Atlanta Braves Announce Sudden Mauricio Dubon Change During Yankees Series

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