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Current Atlanta Braves Player Makes Honest Chipper Jones Statement

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ATLANTA, GEORGIA - JULY 12: Manager Chipper Jones looks on ahead of the 2025 All-Star Futures Game at Truist Park on July 12, 2025 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

On Thursday, the Atlanta Braves will finish off their series with the Toronto Blue Jays at Truist Park.

They are coming off a 7-3 win on Wednesday.

Mauricio Dubón hit a three-run homer in the 3rd inning.

Current Braves Player Makes Chipper Jones Statement

GettyMauricio Dubón #14 of the Atlanta Braves hits a two-run homer in the eighth inning against the Chicago Cubs at Truist Park on May 13, 2026 in Atlanta, Georgia.

After the game, Dubón made a statement about Braves legend Chipper Jones (via 680 The Fan).

Dubón: “It’s like having a baseball bible right next to you… Just having him; he’s an MVP, Hall of Famer and everything. He already lived everything what we’re going through… It’s pretty special.”

Dubón has been an excellent addition to the Braves this season.

He is batting .249 with 53 hits, four home runs, 32 RBI’s and 23 runs in 58 games this season.

The two-time Gold Glove winner also plays every position in the field.

Social Media Buzzing Over Dubón

GettyMauricio Dubón #14 of the Atlanta Braves runs off the field in the third inning against the Boston Red Sox at Truist Park on May 15, 2026 in Atlanta, Georgia.

Here’s what people were saying about Dubón:

Mark Bowman: “Dubón once again benefitted from Chipper’s presence. His game-winning home run last night also further highlighted how good he’s been in key spots”

@Atlantaholic69: “Dubon pointing to Chipper as he walks to the dugout after his homer”

Grant McAuley: “Through 58 games played in 2026, Mauricio Dubón already has 32 RBIs. His career-high is 47, set in 2024 (137 games). The #Braves have 100 games to go and Dubón is currently on pace for 87 RBIs this season.”

@SportsTalkATL: “DUBON COMING THROUGH IN THE CLUTCH A tradition like any other”

GettyMauricio Dubon #14 of the Atlanta Braves reacts after a two RBI double during the fourth inning against the Seattle Mariners at T-Mobile Park on May 05, 2026 in Seattle, Washington.

The 31-year-old has also spent time with the San Francisco Giants, Houston Astros and Milwaukee Brewers over eight seasons.

Braves Right Now

GettyMauricio Dubón #14 reacts with Jorge Mateo #2 of the Atlanta Braves after defeating the Los Angeles Dodgers at Dodger Stadium on May 09, 2026 in Los Angeles, California.

The Braves are at the top of the National League East with a 42-20 record in 62 games.

They have gone 6-4 over their last ten games (and 19-10 in 29 games at Truist Park).

Following one more games with Toronto, the Braves will host the Pittsburgh Pirates on Friday.

Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.  He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar

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Current Atlanta Braves Player Makes Honest Chipper Jones Statement

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