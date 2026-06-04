Current Atlanta Braves Player Makes Honest Chipper Jones Statement

On Thursday, the Atlanta Braves will finish off their series with the Toronto Blue Jays at Truist Park.

They are coming off a 7-3 win on Wednesday.

Mauricio Dubón hit a three-run homer in the 3rd inning.

Current Braves Player Makes Chipper Jones Statement

After the game, Dubón made a statement about Braves legend Chipper Jones (via 680 The Fan).

Dubón: “It’s like having a baseball bible right next to you… Just having him; he’s an MVP, Hall of Famer and everything. He already lived everything what we’re going through… It’s pretty special.”

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Dubón has been an excellent addition to the Braves this season.

He is batting .249 with 53 hits, four home runs, 32 RBI’s and 23 runs in 58 games this season.

The two-time Gold Glove winner also plays every position in the field.

Social Media Buzzing Over Dubón

Here’s what people were saying about Dubón:

Mark Bowman: “Dubón once again benefitted from Chipper’s presence. His game-winning home run last night also further highlighted how good he’s been in key spots”

@Atlantaholic69: “Dubon pointing to Chipper as he walks to the dugout after his homer”

Grant McAuley: “Through 58 games played in 2026, Mauricio Dubón already has 32 RBIs. His career-high is 47, set in 2024 (137 games). The #Braves have 100 games to go and Dubón is currently on pace for 87 RBIs this season.”

@SportsTalkATL: “DUBON COMING THROUGH IN THE CLUTCH A tradition like any other”

The 31-year-old has also spent time with the San Francisco Giants, Houston Astros and Milwaukee Brewers over eight seasons.

Braves Right Now

The Braves are at the top of the National League East with a 42-20 record in 62 games.

They have gone 6-4 over their last ten games (and 19-10 in 29 games at Truist Park).

Following one more games with Toronto, the Braves will host the Pittsburgh Pirates on Friday.