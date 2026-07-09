Atlanta Braves Express Interest in Veteran MLB All-Star Pitcher

The Atlanta Braves are among a handful of organizations across the Major Leagues in dire need of support in their starting rotation.

Now, the Braves appear to be expressing interest in a Boston Red Sox starter who would provide an immediate boost to their pitching staff.

Braves Express Interest in Red Sox Starter

According to a report released by Ken Rosenthal and Will Sammon of The Athletic, Atlanta is flirting with the idea of acquiring 36-year-old Sonny Gray from Boston.

As they detailed, “The Atlanta Braves are one of several rotation-needy teams expressing interest in Boston Red Sox starter Sonny Gray, according to people familiar with the situation who were not authorized to speak freely on the topic.”

Tarik Skubal could, of course, be another potential suitor to bolster the Braves’ roster, but Gray might end up as their most viable option.

So far this season, he owns a 2.61 ERA and 82 strikeouts across 89.2 innings of work. He’s made 16 starts and has walked 23 batters along the way.

Now, Rosenthal and Sammon did point to one glaring obstacle.

It isn’t promised that the Red Sox will be sellers. While it’s likely they will, it isn’t set in stone just yet.

If they do sell, Atlanta would be wise to try to make a splash with their coveted starter.

Sonny Gray’s Illustrious MLB Career Is Promising

Over Gray’s 14-year career in the Major Leagues, he has earned three MLB All-Star nods — 2015, 2019 and 2023.

Each of the three years he was named an All-Star was spent with a different organization. In 2015, he played for the Athletics; in 2019, for the Cincinnati Reds; in 2023, for the Minnesota Twins.

He’s played around the map throughout his career, but he’s managed to have success despite such drastic changes — something many players struggle with after being shipped out.

In November 2025, Gray was traded to the Red Sox by the St. Louis Cardinals.

This marks his first campaign with the Red Sox.

His journey in the Major Leagues began back in 2011 when the Athletics selected him 18th overall in the first round of the MLB draft.

His long-awaited debut arrived in July 2013.

Fast-forward to now, and Gray ranks third in the franchise for strikeouts, behind Connelly Early (93) and Ranger Suarez (97).

Gray has been swirling in trade rumors for quite some time, but Atlanta would undoubtedly reap benefits from acquiring him.

Braves Right Now

Although Atlanta isn’t entirely squared away — no organization is — they are still leading the National League East 53-38 overall.

The Philadelphia Phillies are a couple of wins behind at 51-42.

In the Major Leagues as a whole, the Braves are ranked fourth.

The Tampa Bay Rays (54-36), the Milwaukee Brewers (58-34) and the Los Angeles Dodgers (61-33) lead the way in third, second and first, respectively.

Up next for Atlanta is their series finale against the Pittsburgh Pirates on Thursday, July 9, at 12:35 p.m. ET.