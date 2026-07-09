MLB Trade Rumors: Yankees Target Gains Suitors, Sonny Gray, Byron Buxton, and More

MLB Trade Rumors are starting to pick up now, with the August 6th trade deadline within sight. With the All-Star festivities coming up soon, chatter is picking up regarding some impressive targets for buyers. Let’s dig into the latest rumors.

This past offseason, the Boston Red Sox traded for Sonny Gray. Unfortunately for the Red Sox, their season hasn’t gone the way they would have liked. However, a new suitor has emerged to garner his services. Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic reports that the Atlanta Braves are one of many teams seeking a starter and are asking about Gray .

. Even though the Minnesota Twins front office has said Byron Buxton is not going anywhere, some insiders say he’s still a name to keep tabs on. The chances of him being traded have certainly diminished, but there is still a possibility that one desperate team could blow the Twins away with a substantial offer.

MLB Trade Rumors: New York Yankees Getting Competition For Trade Target

The New York Yankees and Tampa Bay Rays are seen as the leading contenders to acquire catcher Ryan Jeffers . At this point in time, the catching market approaching the trade deadline is slim to none. If he were to become available, he would be the belle of the ball among catchers. However, the San Diego Padres and Red Sox could be seen as dark horses for Jeffers.

. At this point in time, the catching market approaching the trade deadline is slim to none. If he were to become available, he would be the belle of the ball among catchers. However, the San Diego Padres and Red Sox could be seen as dark horses for Jeffers. The Pittsburgh Pirates had a good summer and have several of their acquisitions playing well. Will Laws believes they could look to add another starter to their rotation, while Robert Murray could see them target bullpen help.

Now, we move to the Big Board…

MLB Trade Rumors: Star Targets

When looking at MLB stars who could potentially be moved, these players are at the top of the list. Competition for these stars will be stiff.

Tarik Skubal, Detroit Tigers (Contract Details: $32 million, remainder of 2026). The Tigers would be foolish to go all the way to the offseason without trading Skubal. He is the best player available on the trade market and immediately upgrades every rotation across the league. The back-to-back Cy Young winner will command a haul in assets. Look to a contending team with deep pockets to make a play by the deadline.

Joe Ryan, Minnesota Twins (Contract Details: Two years, $6.1 million in 2026, $13 million in 2027 with a mutual option that includes a $100,000 buy-out). The next-best starting pitcher available is Ryan. If the Twins go into seller mode, Ryan is likely to go. However, some reports are more bullish about whether he moves by the deadline. Definitely a situation to keep your eyes on.

Byron Buxton, Minnesota Twins (Contract Details: 6 Years, $14,285,714 AAV). The Twins don’t appear to want to trade Buxton. However, if push comes to shove and they are given an offer that they can’t refuse, a trade could happen. Of all their assets, Buxton could give the Twins the kind of return they want.

Jarren Duran, Boston Red Sox. The Red Sox may have missed their window to sell Duran high. His stats are falling from last season’s heights. Yet the fact remains that they have many outfielders, and the former All-Star would certainly garner interest from around the league.

Sonny Gray, Boston Red Sox. Every team needs help with their pitching, which makes Gray an attractive option. Contenders are likely to show interest in Gray, but the teams with the deepest pockets will likely prevail, given the state of his contract.

MLB Trade Rumors: Big Hitters

Nearly every team competing for playoff position could use another bat. Here are some of the top bats available, whether they be power bats or high-contact hitters.

Ryan Jeffers, Twins. It looks like a bidding war could be brewing with the Yankees, Rays, Padres, and Red Sox all potentially in the mix for the best catcher on the market (as reported above). This puts the Twins in a great position to maximize the value of the return they get for the player.

CJ Abrams, Washington Nationals. He hits for average. He hits for power. He steals bases. He drives in runs. Many teams will certainly look to the Nationals to acquire Abrams, as infielder upgrades are highly sought after. However, the Nationals will want to keep him if no potential deal knocks their socks off.

Jung Hoo Lee, San Francisco Giants. The 27-year-old is in the top five in MLB in batting average and strikeout rate, and he’s carrying a slugging percentage over .450. Additionally, he can play all around the outfield. The Giants should get a good return if they move him.

Corey Seager, Texas Rangers. Right now, the Rangers’ main priority is getting Seager healthy enough to help the team make a run for the postseason. However, Seager will gain the right to veto any deal once the season ends. That might be enough motivation for the team to sell on him before the player has that kind of power.

Luis Arraez, San Francisco Giants. Everyone around the league knows what Arraez can bring to the table. He hits and rarely strikes out. Add to that his improved defensive metrics this season, and that’s a recipe for selling high. Which is exactly what the Giants will (likely) look at.

Wilson Contreras, Boston Red Sox. With the Red Sox sitting at the bottom of the barrel in the AL East, any and all assets are likely to warrant at least a discussion. Contreras isn’t massively overpaid, but he has no-trade protection. While that complicates a potential deal, it doesn’t make it impossible.

Matt Chapman, San Francisco Giants. The Giants are between a rock and a hard place when it comes to Chapman. He’s been playing well and hitting well, but he is an aging player who is owed a lot of money. If the Giants are selling, he won’t be an easy asset to move.

The Next Tier Down of Slugging Options

If teams swing out on the top contact and power options, these players would be very valuable in their own right.

Jeremy Pena, Houston Astros. Pena is one of the best shortstops in the game right now. He has been a World Series MVP and an All-Star. The Astros should only move on if they can maximize their return on investment.

Seiya Suzuki, Chicago Cubs. If the Cubs are selling, they could find plenty of suitors for Suzuki’s services. He can play in the outfield and has a productive bat to boot.

Isaac Paredes, Houston Astros.

Lars Nootbaar, St. Louis Cardinals.

Matt Shaw, Chicago Cubs.

Mickey Moniak, Colorado Rockies.

MLB Trade Rumors: Starting Pitchers on the Market?

There are more pitchers on a team than any other position. Teams are always on the lookout for more help with their rotation, and this year is no exception.

Reid Detmers, Los Angeles Angels.

Casey Mize, Detroit Tigers.

Jose Soriano, Los Angeles Angels.

Sandy Alcantara, Miami Marlins.

Foster Griffin, Washington Nationals.

Robbie Ray, San Francisco Giants.

Freddy Peralta, New York Mets.

Closing-In: Relievers of All Kinds

Similarly to starting pitchers, relievers are always in high demand at the trade deadline. Adding the right reliever can make or break a team’s regular season, or playoff run, for that matter. These players could be difference-makers for the right team.

Aroldis Chapman, Boston Red Sox.

Josh Hader, Houston Astros.

Riley O’Brien, St. Louis Cardinals.

Bryan Abreu, Houston Astros.

Ryan Helsley, Baltimore Orioles.

Jeff Hoffman, Toronto Blue Jays.

Matt Strahm, Kansas City Royals.