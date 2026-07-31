Former Atlanta Braves 8-Year Pitcher Traded to Twins in Major MLB Move

Let the Major League Baseball trade madness begin!!

Late on Thursday night (July 30), the news broke that the New York Mets are trading away southpaw reliever AJ Minter to the Minnesota Twins in a major MLB deal.

ESPN’s Jeff Passan wrote:

“Trade news: The Minnesota Twins are acquiring left-handed reliever A.J. Minter from the New York Mets, sources tell ESPN.”

“The Mets’ selling starts with one of the top relievers on the market. There will be many more Mets deals to come before Aug. 3.”

The return for the Mets is infielder Billy Amick and infielder Bruin Agbayani — the son of longtime Mets outfielder Benny Agbayani.

AJ Minter has spent the last two seasons with the New York Mets, playing on a two-year, $22 million deal, but Minter was once a longtime Atlanta Braves pitcher who helped the Braves win the 2021 World Series.

More MLB on Heavy: MLB Trade: New York Mets Deal AJ Minter to Twins in Blockbuster Move

AJ Minter as an Atlanta Braves Pitcher

AJ Minter spent the first eight seasons of his MLB career with the Atlanta Braves.

Over 348.2 innings pitched (384 appearances), Minter held an ERA of 3.28 while in a Braves uniform.

Looking at the trade to the Twins, Minnesota is getting a quality leverage left-handed reliever who can fill up the strike zone.

In 23 innings pitched with the Mets this year, Minter has just two walks. That 0.8 BB/9 mark is the lowest in his MLB career.

More MLB on Heavy: New York Mets Demote 28-Year-Old Pitcher During Marlins Series

MLB World Reacts to AJ Minter Trade

AJ Minter carries an ERA of 2.35 this season with the Mets.

He last pitched a scoreless outing with two strikeouts against the Braves on July 29.

Here are some reactions across the MLB world regarding the recent trade news:

Per @UnderdogMLB, at least six teams checked in on Minter ahead of his move to the Twins.

@SleeperMets wrote (via X.com):

“A.J. Minter in two seasons with the Mets: 36 G: 2.12 ERA, 34 K, 7 BB, 1.00 WHIP. Really wish the Minter era in Queens was able to last a bit longer, was always a solid lefty option.”

https://twitter.com/SleeperMets/status/2083038104802177383

“Today the #MNTwins reportedly acquired LHP AJ Minter (-$2.7M surplus trade value) from the #Mets in exchange for IFs Bruin Agbayani ($0.5M) and Billy Amick ($0.2M). The deal is accepted by our model as a minor overpay by Minnesota.”

@SethTweets wrote: “Tom Pohlad, desperate to show he’s willing to spend and add players yet this season, heard that AJ Minter was available. Jeremy Zoll went to Pohlad and said, here is an alphabetized list of Twins minor leaguers. Which two should we trade? Quickly, Pohlad took the top 2 names.”

https://twitter.com/MetsdUp/status/2083041817038123117

Expect several more trades from David Stearns and the New York Mets over the next few days leading up to the Aug. 3 trade deadline.