New York Mets Demote 28-Year-Old Pitcher During Marlins Series

The New York Mets are coming off a series where they took two of three from the Atlanta Braves. Despite it not being a season they have hoped for, the MLB schedule must roll along.

After a slight delay (at Citi Field), the Mets-Miami Marlins series has gotten underway on Thursday evening.

During the Marlins series, New York made a roster move involving 28-year-old pitcher Jonathan Pintaro.

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Jonathan Pintaro Optioned During Marlins Series

The New York Mets have announced a roster move during their series with the Marlins.

Per MLB.com’s transactions tracker, 2-year pitcher Jonathan Pintaro has been optioned to the Syracuse Mets:

“New York Mets optioned RHP Jonathan Pintaro to Syracuse Mets.”

The option isn’t a huge surprise, as Pintaro was brought up to the Mets roster for the team’s doubleheader against the Braves on Wednesday.

It’s the fourth time he has been demoted to the minors this season, and it likely won’t be the last, as there are still two months to go until the MLB season concludes.

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Jonathan Pintaro’s MLB Career

Jonathan Pintaro made his MLB debut in 2025 with the New York Mets.

He has pitched 13 total innings in his MLB career, posting an ERA of 6.23 with 13 strikeouts.

With the Syracuse Mets this season, Pintaro has an ERA of 4.03 with 42 strikeouts over 38 innings pitched.

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