Former Atlanta Braves No. 1 Prospect Designated for Assignment by Cardinals

The St. Louis Cardinals made a number of roster moves on Saturday, and one of them included designating southpaw reliever Jared Shuster for assignment for the second time this season.

Ray Mileur wrote (on May 16): “#STLCards roster move: Matt Pushard is back. The Rule 5 right-hander returns from his rehab assignment and comes off the 15-day IL, giving the Cardinals another bullpen option they clearly wanted to keep in the fold. To make room, as expected LHP Jared Shuster has been designated for assignment.”

Jared Shuster, drafted by the Atlanta Braves in the first round of the 2020 MLB draft, was once Atlanta’s top overall prospect.

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Jared Shuster Was Once a Highly Touted MLB Prospect

Jared Shuster will now enter DFA limbo, where he can either be claimed by another MLB team, traded, be outrighted, or enter MLB free agency. Due to his status as a left-handed reliever, Shuster may get claimed by another team.

CBSSports RotoWire staff wrote (on May 16): “The 27-year-old will end up as the roster casualty necessary to make room for Matt Pushard’s (knee) return from the injured list. Shuster has performed well during his time with St. Louis, allowing just two earned runs through 7.2 innings. However, his 7.25 ERA at Triple-A over the past two seasons could dissuade other teams from picking him up off waivers.”

MLBTradeRumors.com’s Mark Polishuk also detailed the DFA limbo situation for Shuster:

“Given this state of perpetual roster limbo, Shuster might prefer to somewhat reduce the tumult by just staying with St. Louis, so he’d at least have the familiarity of remaining in the same organization. That said, if Shuster feels his big league opportunities will be limited with the Cards, he could choose to test the market this time around.”

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Jared Shuster’s MLB Career

Jared Shuster, after dominating the minor leagues, made the Atlanta Braves Opening Day roster in 2023 and made 11 starts as a rookie. He posted a 5.81 ERA over 52.2 innings.

However, his stint with the Braves didn’t last long, as he appeared in 51 games with the Chicago White Sox in 2024 and 2025.

For his MLB career, Shuster holds a 5.12 ERA over 149.1 innings.

Once a top prospect in the entire sport, Shuster could be looking for a new MLB organization soon. It’s been a somewhat rocky career, but he can lean on his southpaw status to continue giving him opportunities.

Braves Right Now…

As for the Atlanta Braves and how they’re doing right now, they likely aren’t thinking too much about cutting ties with Shuster.

Atlanta holds the best record in MLB with a 31-14 mark, and has only lost one series this season.

The Braves are comfortably in first place in the National League East.