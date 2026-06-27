Atlanta Braves Legend Tom Glavine Makes Honest Chris Sale Statement

On Saturday, the Atlanta Braves will continue their series with the San Francisco Giants at Oracle Park.

The Braves are coming off a 3-1 win on Friday.

Ozzie Albies led the way with two RBIs.

Legend Tom Glavine Makes Chris Sale Statement

On Sunday, the Braves will have their best pitcher (Chris Sale) on the mound.

Earlier this month, Braves legend Tom Glavine was asked for his thoughts on Sale (via The Sports Leader).

Host: “What are you seeing from Chris Sale and what do you think is the key to his longevity?

Glavine: “Chris has been awesome. Obviously, when the Braves made that trade there was some question marks about what they were getting out of Chris because he’s had some health issues, but I think when you did a deeper dive on Chris, you realized that a lot of his injuries were kind of fluke things, not necessarily arm injuries. He did have the Tommy John surgery that he came back from, but some of the other stuff was just fluky stuff that really was not arm-related. So, I think he’s been able to stay healthy, which has enabled him to do some things in the offseason to stay healthy and be prepared… I think that’s been the big thing for him is he’s been able to take the ball. As you get older, you kind of learn how to do some things a little bit differently, maybe a little bit more efficiently.”

Sale is in the middle of his third season pitching for the Braves.

He has also had stops with the Chicago White Sox and Boston Red Sox over 16 seasons in the MLB.

The 37-year-old is currently 8-5 with a 2.14 ERA in 14 games this year.

Braves Right Now

The Braves come into Saturday’s matchup as the top team in the National League East with a 49-31 record in 80 games.

They have gone 3-7 over their last ten games (but are 25-17 in 42 games on the road).

After two more games with the Giants, the Braves will return home to host the St. Louis Cardinals on Tuesday.