Atlanta Braves Announce Ha-Seong Kim Change Before Blue Jays Series

On Tuesday night, the Atlanta Braves will open up a series with the Toronto Blue Jays at Truist Park in Georgia.

They are coming off a series where took two out of three games from the Cincinnati Reds (in Ohio).

Most recently, the Braves lost Sunday’s game by a score of 6-4.

Ha-Seong Kim finished with one strikeout in three at-bats.

Atlanta Braves Announce Ha-Seong Kim Change

For Tuesday’s game, the Braves have announced their starting lineup.

Via Underdog MLB: “Braves 6/2 R. Acuña Jr. RF M. Harris II CF M. Olson 1B O. Albies 2B D. Smith DH A. Riley 3B M. Yastrzemski LF J. Mateo SS S. León C B. Elder SP”

Kim is not in the team’s starting lineup on Tuesday.

Jorge Mateo will get the start at shortstop.

Social Media Reacts To Tuesday’s Lineup

Here’s what people were saying about the team’s lineup:

@TrillWilsosa: “The work day sucks, but at least you can enjoy your evening without Ha-Seong Kim 🥹”

@Carlos123882631: “Please keep Mateo in the lineup”

@lang_patrick1: “Ozzie at cleanup everyday is a weird one”

@BravesCentrist: “Kim may as well get some ABs in AAA”

@RileyDaGoat_: “This is the month Austin Riley goes on a heater”

Braves Ahead Of Blue Jays Series

The Braves have had an incredible start to the 2026 season after missing the MLB playoffs in 2025.

They are the best team in baseball (and top team in the National League East) with a 40-20 record in 60 games.

Over their last ten games, the Braves are 6-4 (and they are 17-10 in 27 games at home).

Looking At Toronto

The Blue Jays are currently the third-place team in the American League East with a 29-31 record in 60 games.

They have gone 6-4 over their last ten games (and are 12-18 in 30 games on the road).