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Atlanta Braves Announce Ha-Seong Kim Change Before Blue Jays Series

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MIAMI, FLORIDA - MAY 19: Ha-Seong Kim #7 of the Atlanta Braves walks during the eighth inning against the Miami Marlins at loanDepot park on May 19, 2026 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Carmen Mandato/Getty Images)

On Tuesday night, the Atlanta Braves will open up a series with the Toronto Blue Jays at Truist Park in Georgia.

They are coming off a series where took two out of three games from the Cincinnati Reds (in Ohio).

Most recently, the Braves lost Sunday’s game by a score of 6-4.

Ha-Seong Kim finished with one strikeout in three at-bats.

Atlanta Braves Announce Ha-Seong Kim Change

GettyHa-Seong Kim #7 of the Atlanta Braves hits a single in the eighth inning against the Chicago Cubs at Truist Park on May 13, 2026 in Atlanta, Georgia.

For Tuesday’s game, the Braves have announced their starting lineup.

Via Underdog MLB: “Braves 6/2 R. Acuña Jr. RF M. Harris II CF M. Olson 1B O. Albies 2B D. Smith DH A. Riley 3B M. Yastrzemski LF J. Mateo SS S. León C B. Elder SP”

Kim is not in the team’s starting lineup on Tuesday.

Jorge Mateo will get the start at shortstop.

Social Media Reacts To Tuesday’s Lineup

GettyManager Walt Weiss #22 of the Atlanta Braves looks on during the first inning against the Boston Red Sox at Truist Park on May 16, 2026 in Atlanta, Georgia.

Here’s what people were saying about the team’s lineup:

@TrillWilsosa: “The work day sucks, but at least you can enjoy your evening without Ha-Seong Kim 🥹”

@Carlos123882631: “Please keep Mateo in the lineup”

@lang_patrick1: “Ozzie at cleanup everyday is a weird one”

@BravesCentrist: “Kim may as well get some ABs in AAA”

@RileyDaGoat_: “This is the month Austin Riley goes on a heater”

Braves Ahead Of Blue Jays Series

GettyRonald Acuna Jr. #13 of the Atlanta Braves during the game against the Cincinnati Reds at Great American Ball Park on May 31, 2026 in Cincinnati, Ohio.

The Braves have had an incredible start to the 2026 season after missing the MLB playoffs in 2025.

They are the best team in baseball (and top team in the National League East) with a 40-20 record in 60 games.

Over their last ten games, the Braves are 6-4 (and they are 17-10 in 27 games at home).

Looking At Toronto

GettyVladimir Guerrero Jr. #27 of the Toronto Blue Jays hits a single in the seventh inning against the Baltimore Orioles at Oriole Park at Camden Yards on May 29, 2026 in Baltimore, Maryland.

The Blue Jays are currently the third-place team in the American League East with a 29-31 record in 60 games.

They have gone 6-4 over their last ten games (and are 12-18 in 30 games on the road).

Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.  He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar

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Atlanta Braves Announce Ha-Seong Kim Change Before Blue Jays Series

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