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Atlanta Braves Announce Ha-Seong Kim Change Before Giants Game

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MIAMI, FLORIDA - MAY 21: Ha-Seong Kim #7 of the Atlanta Braves high fives teammates after being driven in during the fifth inning against the Miami Marlins at loanDepot park on May 21, 2026 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Carmen Mandato/Getty Images)

On Wednesday night, the Atlanta Braves and San Francisco Giants will play their second game of the day.

The Braves lost the first game by a score of 7-2.

Ha-Seong Kim finished with one walk and two strikeouts.

GettyHa-Seong Kim #7 of the Atlanta Braves throws to first base in the fourth inning against the New York Mets at Citi Field on June 13, 2026 in New York City.

For Wednesday night’s game, the Braves have announced their starting lineup.

Via Underdog MLB: “Braves 6/17 M. Dubón CF D. Baldwin DH M. Olson 1B O. Albies 2B A. Riley 3B E. White LF J. Mateo SS M. Yastrzemski RF S. León C J. Ritchie SP”

Kim has been removed from the starting lineup on Wednesday night.

He is currently batting .085 with five hits, three RBIs, four runs and one stolen base in 18 games this year.

Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.  He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar

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Atlanta Braves Announce Ha-Seong Kim Change Before Giants Game

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