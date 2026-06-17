Atlanta Braves Announce Ha-Seong Kim Change Before Giants Game

On Wednesday night, the Atlanta Braves and San Francisco Giants will play their second game of the day.

The Braves lost the first game by a score of 7-2.

Ha-Seong Kim finished with one walk and two strikeouts.

For Wednesday night’s game, the Braves have announced their starting lineup.

Via Underdog MLB: “Braves 6/17 M. Dubón CF D. Baldwin DH M. Olson 1B O. Albies 2B A. Riley 3B E. White LF J. Mateo SS M. Yastrzemski RF S. León C J. Ritchie SP”

Kim has been removed from the starting lineup on Wednesday night.

He is currently batting .085 with five hits, three RBIs, four runs and one stolen base in 18 games this year.