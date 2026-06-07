Atlanta Braves Announce Ha-Seong Kim Change Before Pirates Series Finale

On Sunday afternoon, the Atlanta Braves will be back at Truist Park for the final game of their series with the Pittsburgh Pirates.

The Braves have won each of the first two games in the series, so they are looking to go for the sweep on Sunday.

Most recently, the Braves won Saturday’s game by a score of 6-3.

Ha-Seong Kim had no hits in three at-bats.

Atlanta Braves Announce Ha-Seong Kim Change

For Sunday’s game, the Braves have announced their starting lineup.

@FantasyProsMLB wrote: “ATL Braves Lineup 06/07 1. Ronald Acuna Jr. RF 2. Mauricio Dubon CF 3. Matt Olson 1B 4. Ozzie Albies 2B 5. Dominic Smith DH 6. Austin Riley 3B 7. Mike Yastrzemski LF 8. Jorge Mateo SS 9. Sandy Leon C”

Kim has been removed from the lineup on Sunday.

The 30-year-old is currently batting .096 with five hits, three RBI’s, four runs and one stolen base in 15 games this season.

He is in his second year playing for the Braves.

Social Media Reacts To Lineup

Here’s what people were saying about Sunday’s lineup:

@bravesmonkeybiz: “No Kim! Yay!”

@justdone5510: “Dubon jack of all trades. In CF for Harris today”

@BeaneaterB: “The Braves are doing everything they’re doing while missing key pieces of their offense and rotation. Just have these dudes ready and healthy for October and let’s make some noise.”

@armchairalex: “hopefully Harris sitting is just to give him three straight days off (off day tomorrow)”

@ItsTheeFanatic: “Let’s see if we can complete the sweep of the pirates”

Braves Ahead Of Sunday’s Game

The Braves have been the best team in baseball with a 44-21 record in 65 games.

They have won seven out of their last ten games (and are 21-11 in 32 games at Truist Park).

Following the Pirates, the Braves will be off on Monday (and then visit the Chicago White Sox on Tuesday).