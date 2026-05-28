Atlanta Braves Announce Ha-Seong Kim Change Before Red Sox Series Finale

On Thursday afternoon, the Atlanta Braves and Boston Red Sox will conclude their series at Fenway Park.

They have split the first two games.

Most recently, the Braves lost by a score of 8-0 (on Wednesday).

Ha-Seong Kim finished with two strikeouts in four at-bats.

Atlanta Braves Announce Ha-Seong Kim Change

For Thursday’s game, the Braves have announced their starting lineup.

Via Underdog MLB: “Braves 5/28 R. Acuña Jr. RF M. Dubón LF M. Olson 1B O. Albies 2B A. Riley 3B M. Harris II CF J. Mateo SS D. Smith DH S. León C C. Sale SP”

After starting in the first two games, Kim is not in the lineup on Thursday.

The 30-year-old had four strikeouts (and no hits) on Tuesday and Wednesday.

He is currently batting .095 with four hits, two RBI’s, four runs and one stolen base in his first 12 games of the 2026 season.

Mark Bowman of MLB.com wrote: “Ha-Seong Kim is 4-for-42. His numbers are essentially where Marcell Ozuna’s were in 2023, when he started 4-for-44 and I wrote that he was hitting like Eddie Rosario had when he underwent eye surgery after starting 2022 3-for-42. Ozuna followed this with an incredible two-season stretch. What will Kim do?”

Kim is in his second season with Atlanta after stints with the Tampa Bay Rays and San Diego Padres (over six years).

Grant McAuley of 92.9 The Game wrote of the starting lineup on Thursday: “Usual suspects aside from Jorge Mateo, who is getting a start at shortstop. Ha-Seong Kim has struggled mightily since being activated from the IL and could benefit from taking a day. He’s been completely out of sorts at the plate.”

Braves And Red Sox

The Braves are at the top of the National League East with a 37-19 record in 56 games.

They are 20-9 in 29 games on the road away from Truist Park.

Meanwhile, the Red Sox are at the bottom of the American League East with a 23-31 record in 54 games.

They are 9-18 in the 27 games they have played at Fenway Park in Boston.