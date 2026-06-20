Atlanta Braves Star Ha-Seong Kim Gets Brutally Honest Message

On Saturday afternoon, the Atlanta Braves will continue their series with the Milwaukee Brewers at Truist Park.

They are coming off a 3-2 win on Friday night.

Ha-Seong Kim did not play in the game.

Braves Star Kim Gets Brutally Honest Message

While the Braves are one of the elite teams in baseball, Kim has been a huge disappointment.

Mark Bowman of MLB.com wrote (on June 17): “Ha-Seong Kim is hitting .086 (5-for-58) with no XBHs and a 25% K rate through the first five innings of his 18th game. He’d become just the 17th Braves position player to hit below .100 through 18 games. Sandy Leon recently became the 16th. Most recent before this year: 2023 Marcell Ozuna .085 (5-for-59) 2007 Ryan Langherhans .053 (2-for-38) 1992 Lonnie Smith .094 (3-for-32)”

Recently, radio hosts (via 680 The Fan) spoke about Kim.

Host: “And right now, you have a guy in Ha-Seong Kim that’s a liability. And the only reason he’s still here is because he’s making $20 million… He’s not a major leaguer and he’s a wasted roster spot. That’s what he is right now. I’m sorry. I have to be honest about it.”

Play

Kim is in his second season with the Braves.

Right now, he is batting just .085 with five hits, three RBIs, four runs and one stolen base in 19 games.

The good news for the Braves is that his contract will expire at the end of the 2026 season.

Before Atlanta, the 30-year-old had stints with the San Diego Padres and Tampa Bay Rays.

Chad Bishop of AJC wrote (on June 17): “Ha-Seong Kim hearing it some from the folks behind the dugout after he strikes out for the second time this afternoon. Kim now with an .086 average and is 1-for-his-last-27.”

Braves Right Now

The Braves enter the day with a 47-27 record in 74 games, which has them at the top of the National League East.

They have gone 4-6 over their last ten games (and are 23-13 in 36 games at home).

After two more games with the Brewers, the Braves will head on the road for a series with the San Diego Padres that starts on Monday night in California.