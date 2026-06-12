Atlanta Braves Announce Ha-Seong Kim Decision Before Mets Game

The Atlanta Braves are opening up a weekend series with the New York Mets.

On Thursday, Atlanta’s game with the White Sox got postponed. Before Thursday, the Braves lost two games to the White Sox.

For Friday’s game, Atlanta will roll with Spencer Strider for game one, while the Mets starter is Nolan McLean.

Also on Friday, the Braves released their lineup for the series opener, and it features a notable Ha-Seong Kim decision.

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Ha-Seong Kim Back in Lineup

There’s been no lack of coverage for Ha-Seong Kim since he’s joined the Braves this season. Atlanta inked him to a one-year, $20 million offseason deal, but Kim has struggled in his opportunities.

However, on Friday, he is back in the lineup for the Atlanta Braves.

UnderdogMLB wrote (on 6/12): “Braves 6/12: M. Dubón LF M. Harris II CF M. Olson 1B O. Albies 2B D. Smith DH A. Riley 3B M. Yastrzemski RF H. Kim SS A. Wynns C S. Strider SP”

Some other notables from the Braves lineup include Mauricio Dubon getting the start in left field and hitting leadoff. Atlanta remains without Ronald Acuna Jr., and Michael Harris II has slotted in the leadoff spot.

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Ha-Seong Kim with the Braves…

Ha-Seong Kim was claimed off waivers by the Atlanta Braves in August of 2025. He previously played for the Rays. He hit three home runs in 24 games with the Braves last season.

However, this season, Kim has disappointed with a .096 batting average and zero extra base-hits in 52 at-bats. His bWAR is negative, and even his defense has slipped a little bit in the 15 games he’s played in.

The unfortunate thing for Ha-Seong Kim is that the Braves aren’t giving him an extended runway of opportunities, and of course, his struggles are apparent, but a 15-game sample size isn’t enough to make a full judgment.

He was originally in the lineup for Thursday’s game against the White Sox, but the rain spoiled his chance. Now, going against a tough starter in Nolan McLean, Kim will have another chance to get above the .100 batting average mark.

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