New York Mets Make Juan Soto Change Before Braves Series

The New York Mets are set to begin a weekend series with the Atlanta Braves on Friday. The Mets are 30-38 and sit in last place in the NL East. However, they have been playing better as of late. The season may be a lost cause for New York, but they will still aim to topple their division foe, the Braves, whenever they have the chance.

On Friday, to open up the series, the Mets will send rookie Nolan McLean (3-4, 3.98 ERA, 82 SO) to the mound, while the Braves will roll with Spencer Strider (4-1, 4.00 ERA, 43 SO). Before the Braves game on Friday, the Mets also released their lineup, and they made a slight Juan Soto change.

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Mets’ Juan Soto Back in Left Field

UnderdogMLB wrote (on 6/12):

“Mets 6/12: C. Benge RF B. Bichette SS J. Soto LF J. Young 1B A. Ewing CF M. Semien 2B B. Baty 3B M. Melendez DH L. Torrens C N. McLean SP”

Some notables in the lineup include Juan Soto back out in left field after DHing. Left field is Soto’s (almost) everyday position. Atlanta going with Spencer Strider means a few extra lefties in the lineup for the Mets, so Jared Young gets the start in cleanup.

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Juan Soto This Season

]Juan Soto missed a handful of games with a calf injury, and the Mets really struggled during that time, but now that he’s back, Juan Soto is doing Juan Soto things.

Over 188 at-bats, Soto has a bWAR of 1.8 with 14 home runs, 31 RBI, and an OPS+ of 152. Soto has worked 28 walks this season over 51 games played.

His walk numbers are actually a bit down, but that’s probably a good thing for the Mets, because it means he’s getting the chance to swing more, which can result in a higher power/XBH output.

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