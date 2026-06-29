Atlanta Braves’ $20 Million Decision Has Become Unignorably Bad

When things were going extremely well for the Atlanta Braves earlier this season, it was easy to ignore that Ha-Seong Kim was struggling, as the Braves were able to replicate some production at shortstop.

However, now that Kim has received a very fair share of changes, the Braves’ decision to ink him to a one-year, $20 million contract is becoming unignorable, and Atlanta’s front office seriously must consider making a tough decision on his future with the team. Now in a tight NL East race, the Braves can’t afford black holes in their lineup any longer, as the best team must be out on the field each and every night.

Manager Walt Weiss has been put in a tough spot because of Kim’s lucrative contract this offseason, but these struggles were highly unforeseen.

@SleeperBraves made this post (via X) on Sunday afternoon:

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What Will the Braves Do with Ha-Seong Kim?

Ha-Seong Kim’s struggles have reached a new low, and it’s putting the Braves in a very interesting crossroads on what to do.

Braves reporter Mark Bowman wrote (via X) on 6/29:

“Ha-Seong Kim has hit .068 (5-for-71). One of his five hits was a squeeze bunt. He went 4-for-31 (.129 BA) through his first nine games. He is hitless in his past 27 at-bats. Sandy Leon, who was DFA’d on June 18, has more hits (2) this month than Kim (1).”

It’s really just been a very unfortunate development for Kim. He’s never been a huge offensive power house, but in all of his previous seasons (including 2025 with the Braves), he had been able to run into at least a little bit of power. Not this season with the Braves… Ha-Seong Kim is still searching for his first XBH.

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Social Media Reactions to Ha-Seong Kim’s Struggles

Here are some other reactions from Braves Country after Ha-Seong Kim’s recent struggles:

@BillShanks wrote (on 6/27): “How much do you make in one calendar year? Ha-Seong Kim will make $123,456.79 for tonight’s game.”

@AustinPlanet: “Ha-seong Kim with the Atlanta Braves: • 0-40 with bases empty • 5-25 with runners on • 3-14 with RISP • .074 BA At this points it’s like giving a Make A Wish kid a chance to bat.”

“Make a Wish” kid is a bit harsh, but baseball fans are very emotional, especially when a player is being said such a high AAV, and not being productive.

Atlanta’s next series will be against the St. Louis Cardinals on Tuesday, and every game is now maximized in the sense that beating who is in front of them will be necessary down the stretch for the Braves.