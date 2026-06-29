Atlanta Braves Legend Jeff Francoeur Shares Blunt Message Before Cardinals Series

The next series up on the MLB calendar for the Atlanta Braves is a date with the St. Louis Cardinals (at home), starting on Tuesday. Atlanta has the day off on Monday, as the team travels back from its West Coast road trip, which wasn’t particularly kind to the Braves. They were swept by the San Diego Padres, and then dropped the last two games in their series with the Giants.

Atlanta’s division lead is now just 3.0 games, and the Phillies continue to surge.

However, is it time to hit the panic button yet for the Braves?

Braves legend Jeff Francoeur recently made an appearance on a local radio show (as he remains close with the organization), and Jeff Francoeur believes it’s NOT time to hit the panic button just yet.

More MLB on Heavy: Atlanta Braves Sign 335-HR Veteran Player During Giants Series

What Did Braves Legend Jeff Francoeur Say About the Current Team?

Per 680 The Fan, when asked about the current Atlanta Braves, here is what Jeff Francoeur had to say:

“Relax, relax. I get it. It’s not great right now. But every season you’re going to go through something like this.”

@BaseballWRLD_ wrote : “The worst offensive teams in the month of June What in the world has happened to the Braves”

https://twitter.com/BaseballWRLD_/status/2071653508885966979

Just a bad month? Or is a trend starting to form, and some of the glaring issues the Braves face are starting to rear their ugly head? Only time can tell.

More MLB on Heavy: Atlanta Braves Announce Robert Suarez News Before Giants Series

Jeff Francoeur’s Career with the Braves

Jeff Francoeur spent six of his total 12 MLB seasons with the Atlanta Braves. He remains a fan favorite and a respected voice within the organization.

Francoeur debuted with the Atlanta Braves in 2005 and then spent parts of the next four years with Atlanta. After that, Francoeur bounced around MLB for several years before rejoining Atlanta in 2016 (his final MLB season).

Over his six-year career with the Braves, he batted .265 with 85 home runs, 142 doubles, and an OPS+ of 88 across 730 games.

As for the Atlanta Braves right now, it doesn’t really matter what Jeff Francoeur says, and it’s now a matter of having to play *and win* against whichever opponent is in front of them on the schedule.

More MLB on Heavy: Atlanta Braves Floated In Trade Prediction for Red Sox $75 Million All-Star Starter