Atlanta Braves Star Sends Out Bold Post Before Rangers Series

On Saturday afternoon, the Atlanta Braves will continue their series with the Texas Rangers at Truist Park.

The Braves are coming off a 15-1 win on Friday night.

Michael Harris finished with two hits and three RBIs.

Atlanta Braves Star Sends Out Bold IG Post

Ahead of Friday’s game, Braves star Michael Harris made a post to Instagram.

There were over 6,500 likes in less than 24 hours.

Harris wrote: “With all due respect, my respect due 🥷🫡”

Here’s what people were saying in the comments:

@conngoldsmith: “You’re the only Baseball player I follow 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 Sir Michael Harris II”

@thebaseballbarbie: “HIIM 🔥”

@brayworlddd: “it feels great to have the best CF in baseball with the most aura 🦦”

@gmink.27: “Let’s Go MoneyMike 👏👏”

@tellhertoletitgo_: “keep doing you, you’re the best CF in the league MMHII 💰”

@a.love1.3: “Should’ve been an Allstar….smh.”

Looking At Harris

Harris is currently batting .297 with 101 hits, 16 home runs, 56 RBIs, 46 runs and six stolen bases in 90 games.

He is in the middle of his 5th MLB season (all with the Braves).

The 25-year-old was one of the biggest snubs for the 2026 MLB All-Star Game.

In 2022, Harris won the National League Rookie of The Year Award.

Braves Right Now

The Braves come into Saturday as the top team in the National League East with a 56-40 record in 96 games.

They are 5-5 over their last ten games (and 28-18 in 46 games at home).

Rangers Right Now

The Rangers are the top team in the American League West with a 49-48 record in 97 games.

They are 5-5 over their last ten games (and 25-26 in 51 games on the road).