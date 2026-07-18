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Atlanta Braves Star Sends Out Bold Post Before Rangers Series

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MIAMI, FLORIDA - MAY 20: Michael Harris II #23 of the Atlanta Braves high fives teammates after scoring during the sixth inning against the Miami Marlins at loanDepot park on May 20, 2026 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Carmen Mandato/Getty Images)

On Saturday afternoon, the Atlanta Braves will continue their series with the Texas Rangers at Truist Park.

The Braves are coming off a 15-1 win on Friday night.

Michael Harris finished with two hits and three RBIs.

Atlanta Braves Star Sends Out Bold IG Post

GettyMichael Harris II #23 of the Atlanta Braves hits a three run double during the seventh inning against the Texas Rangers at Truist Park on July 17, 2026 in Atlanta, Georgia.

Ahead of Friday’s game, Braves star Michael Harris made a post to Instagram.

There were over 6,500 likes in less than 24 hours.

Harris wrote: “With all due respect, my respect due 🥷🫡”

Here’s what people were saying in the comments:

@conngoldsmith: “You’re the only Baseball player I follow 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 Sir Michael Harris II”

@thebaseballbarbie: “HIIM 🔥”

@brayworlddd: “it feels great to have the best CF in baseball with the most aura 🦦”

GettyMichael Harris II #23 of the Atlanta Braves celebrates scoring on single off the bat of Drake Baldwin in the ninth inning against the Pittsburgh Pirates at PNC Park on July 8, 2026 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

@gmink.27: “Let’s Go MoneyMike 👏👏”

@tellhertoletitgo_: “keep doing you, you’re the best CF in the league MMHII 💰”

@a.love1.3: “Should’ve been an Allstar….smh.”

GettyMichael Harris II #23 of the Atlanta Braves slides safely into third base against the Washington Nationals in the seventh inning at Truist Park on May 23, 2026 in Atlanta, Georgia.

Looking At Harris

Harris is currently batting .297 with 101 hits, 16 home runs, 56 RBIs, 46 runs and six stolen bases in 90 games.

He is in the middle of his 5th MLB season (all with the Braves).

The 25-year-old was one of the biggest snubs for the 2026 MLB All-Star Game.

In 2022, Harris won the National League Rookie of The Year Award.

Braves Right Now

GettyChris Sale #51 of the Atlanta Braves pitches during the first inning against the Texas Rangers at Truist Park on July 17, 2026 in Atlanta, Georgia.

The Braves come into Saturday as the top team in the National League East with a 56-40 record in 96 games.

They are 5-5 over their last ten games (and 28-18 in 46 games at home).

Rangers Right Now

GettyNicky Lopez #33 of the Texas Rangers hits an RBI single during the eighth inning against the Atlanta Braves at Truist Park on July 17, 2026 in Atlanta, Georgia.

The Rangers are the top team in the American League West with a 49-48 record in 97 games.

They are 5-5 over their last ten games (and 25-26 in 51 games on the road).

Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.  He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar

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Atlanta Braves Star Sends Out Bold Post Before Rangers Series

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