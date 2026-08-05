Atlanta Braves Announce Jim Jarvis Change During Marlins Series

On Wednesday night, the Atlanta Braves will continue their series with the Miami Marlins at Truist Park.

They most recently won Tuesday’s game by a score of 4-2.

Jim Jarvis finished with no hits in three at-bats.

Atlanta Braves Announce Jim Jarvis Change

For Wednesday’s game, the Braves have announced their starting lineup.

FantasyPros wrote: “ATL Braves Lineup 08/05 1. Drake Baldwin DH 2. Ronald Acuna Jr. RF 3. Matt Olson 1B 4. Michael Harris II CF 5. Ozzie Albies 2B 6. Mauricio Dubon SS 7. Lane Thomas LF 8. Austin Riley 3B 9. Sean Murphy C”

Jarvis has been removed from the lineup on Wednesday.

The 25-year-old rookie is currently batting .253 with 21 hits, one home run, 10 RBIs and nine runs in 27 games.

Social Media Reacts To Lineup

Here’s what people were saying about Wednesday’s lineup for the Braves:

@TGreenhutOD: “Lane Thomas first start and welcome back Sean Murphy!”

@scottcoleman55: “Really need Murph to be decent enough offensively. Would be big for the team down the stretch. We know the pitch calling and framing should be elite”

@BraveYardShift: “Murphy back behind the plate, Dubón at SS and Lane Thomas gets his first start in LF”

@WaldrepSplitter: “quite possibly one of our best lineups all year”

@T_Red_13: “Who had Riley and Murphy hitting 8-9 before the season started?”

@Edward22J: “That’s the best lineup we’ve had all season by a mile”

Looking At The Braves Right Now

The Braves are in the middle of a very strong 2026 season.

They are at the top of the National League East with a 68-45 record in 113 games.

Over their last ten games, the Braves have gone 7-3 (and they are 37-20 in 57 games at home).

Following their series with the Marlins, they will head on the road for a series with Ben Rice and the New York Yankees on Friday night in the Bronx.