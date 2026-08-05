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Atlanta Braves Announce Jim Jarvis Change During Marlins Series

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ATLANTA, GEORGIA - AUGUST 1: Jim Jarvis #74 of the Atlanta Braves fields a ball during the second inning against the Washington Nationals at Truist Park on August 1, 2026 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Casey Sykes/Getty Images)

On Wednesday night, the Atlanta Braves will continue their series with the Miami Marlins at Truist Park.

They most recently won Tuesday’s game by a score of 4-2.

Jim Jarvis finished with no hits in three at-bats.

Atlanta Braves Announce Jim Jarvis Change

GettyJim Jarvis #74 of the Atlanta Braves bats in the third inning against the Washington Nationals at Truist Park on August 02, 2026 in Atlanta, Georgia.

For Wednesday’s game, the Braves have announced their starting lineup.

FantasyPros wrote: “ATL Braves Lineup 08/05 1. Drake Baldwin DH 2. Ronald Acuna Jr. RF 3. Matt Olson 1B 4. Michael Harris II CF 5. Ozzie Albies 2B 6. Mauricio Dubon SS 7. Lane Thomas LF 8. Austin Riley 3B 9. Sean Murphy C”

Jarvis has been removed from the lineup on Wednesday.

The 25-year-old rookie is currently batting .253 with 21 hits, one home run, 10 RBIs and nine runs in 27 games.

Social Media Reacts To Lineup

GettyJim Jarvis #74 of Atlanta Braves looks on before his MLB debut against the Seattle Mariners at T-Mobile Park on May 06, 2026 in Seattle, Washington.

Here’s what people were saying about Wednesday’s lineup for the Braves:

@TGreenhutOD: “Lane Thomas first start and welcome back Sean Murphy!”

@scottcoleman55: “Really need Murph to be decent enough offensively. Would be big for the team down the stretch. We know the pitch calling and framing should be elite”

@BraveYardShift: “Murphy back behind the plate, Dubón at SS and Lane Thomas gets his first start in LF”

GettyJim Jarvis #74 of Atlanta Braves grounds out during his MLB debut against the Seattle Mariners during the third inning at T-Mobile Park on May 06, 2026 in Seattle, Washington.

@WaldrepSplitter: “quite possibly one of our best lineups all year”

@T_Red_13: “Who had Riley and Murphy hitting 8-9 before the season started?”

@Edward22J: “That’s the best lineup we’ve had all season by a mile”

Looking At The Braves Right Now

GettyMatt Olson #28 of the Atlanta Braves reacts as he stands on third base in the eighth inning against the Miami Marlins at Truist Park on August 04, 2026 in Atlanta, Georgia.

The Braves are in the middle of a very strong 2026 season.

They are at the top of the National League East with a 68-45 record in 113 games.

Over their last ten games, the Braves have gone 7-3 (and they are 37-20 in 57 games at home).

Following their series with the Marlins, they will head on the road for a series with Ben Rice and the New York Yankees on Friday night in the Bronx.

Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.  He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar

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Atlanta Braves Announce Jim Jarvis Change During Marlins Series

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