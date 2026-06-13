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Justin Verlander Trade Atlanta Braves And Detroit Tigers Must Consider

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CINCINNATI, OHIO - APRIL 26: Justin Verlander #35 of the Detroit Tigers looks on from the dugout during the eighth inning against the Cincinnati Reds at Great American Ball Park on April 26, 2026 in Cincinnati, Ohio. (Photo by Justin Casterline/Getty Images)

On Saturday afternoon, the Atlanta Braves will play the second game of their series with the Mets at Citi Field in New York.

They are in the middle of a three-game losing streak dating back to their series with the Chicago White Sox.

During Friday’s game, the Braves got hit with another injury.

The Braves wrote (via X) on Saturday: “The #Braves today recalled RHP Anthony Molina to Atlanta and placed RHP Spencer Strider on the 15-day injured list with right elbow inflammation. Additionally, C Drake Baldwin begins a rehabilitation assignment tonight with Triple-A Gwinnett.”

Justin Verlander Trade Braves Must Consider

GettyJustin Verlander #35 of the Detroit Tigers looks on from the dugout during the first inning against the Cincinnati Reds at Great American Ball Park on April 26, 2026 in Cincinnati, Ohio.

One player the Braves should consider trading for is future Hall of Famer Justin Verlander.

The 43-year-old has only pitched in one game this season (on March 30).

That said, he is getting close to a return (and recently made two rehab starts).

According to MLB.com, Verlander could join the Tigers as soon as next week.

The Braves are a team that is trying to a win a World Series this season.

They should be as aggressive as possible at the deadline to make sure they have enough depth to sustain a deep run.

There is no question that the Tigers would have listen to a trade call if the Braves were willing to eat all of Verlander’s remaining salary.

Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.  He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar

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Justin Verlander Trade Atlanta Braves And Detroit Tigers Must Consider

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