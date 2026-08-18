Hi, Subscriber

31-Year-Old Pitcher Makes Bold Statement After Atlanta Braves Return In Twins Series

  • 134 Views
  • 0 Shares
  • Updated
Getty
ATLANTA, GEORGIA - MAY 08: Ray Kerr #58 of the Atlanta Braves reacts with Travis d'Arnaud #16 after their 5-0 win over the Boston Red Sox at Truist Park on May 08, 2024 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

On Monday night, the Atlanta Braves opened up a series with the Twins at Target Field in Minnesota.

They lost by a score of 4-2.

Despite the loss, Ray Kerr made his return to MLB action (for the first time since 2024).

He went 1.1 innings, allowing just one hit and no runs.

The Braves wrote (via X) on Sunday: “The #Braves today selected LHP Ray Kerr to the major league roster and designated LHP Danny Young for assignment.”

Kerr Makes Bold Statement After Braves Return

GettyRay Kerr #58 of the Atlanta Braves pitches in the first inning against the Washington Nationals at Truist Park on May 30, 2024 in Atlanta, Georgia.

After the game, Kerr made a bold statement.

Gabe Burns of Atlanta Journal-Constitution wrote: “Ray Kerr expressed appreciation for the Braves after his first appearance in over two years.

“For them to give me the opportunity to come back and play, and believe in me like that, I’m going to show them something this year.””

Social Media On Kerr

GettyRay Kerr #58 of the Atlanta Braves pitches during the first inning against the Pittsburgh Pirates at PNC Park on May 24, 2024 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

Here’s what people were saying about Kerr:

@CrosbyBaseball: “Ray Kerr did NOT lose the dawg in him while rehabbing the Tommy John surgery. He gets himself out of a bases-loaded-and-no-outs jam he created, hanging a NOBLETIGER on the Twins in the 8th 4-2 Minnesota”

Matthew Nethercott: “The Braves are going to the lefty Ray Kerr to face Clemens with runners on first and second, two outs and the #MNTwins looking for insurance.”

GettyRay Kerr #58 of the Atlanta Braves reacts after their 5-0 win over the Boston Red Sox at Truist Park on May 08, 2024 in Atlanta, Georgia.

@CasimiroMedia: “Ray Kerr was recalled to the big leagues Sunday for the first time in more than two years (26 months to be exact). The left-handed reliever, Kerr underwent reconstructive elbow surgery in June 2024, Ray played tonight”

@Joey_Mele1: “Ray Kerr just pitched one of the greatest 1-2-3 straight outs to end an inning with the bases loaded and nobody out you’ll ever see. I’m way beyond impressed.”

Looking At The Braves Right Now

GettyRonald Acuña Jr. #13 of the Atlanta Braves hits a two-run RBI single against the Minnesota Twins during the fifth inning of the game at Target Field on August 17, 2026 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. 

The Braves are the first-place team in the National League East with a 74-51 record in 125 games.

They have lost six out of their last ten games.

Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.  He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar

0 Comments

31-Year-Old Pitcher Makes Bold Statement After Atlanta Braves Return In Twins Series

Notify of
0 Comments
Follow this thread
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please commentx
()
x