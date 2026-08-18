31-Year-Old Pitcher Makes Bold Statement After Atlanta Braves Return In Twins Series

On Monday night, the Atlanta Braves opened up a series with the Twins at Target Field in Minnesota.

They lost by a score of 4-2.

Despite the loss, Ray Kerr made his return to MLB action (for the first time since 2024).

He went 1.1 innings, allowing just one hit and no runs.

The Braves wrote (via X) on Sunday: “The #Braves today selected LHP Ray Kerr to the major league roster and designated LHP Danny Young for assignment.”

Kerr Makes Bold Statement After Braves Return

After the game, Kerr made a bold statement.

Gabe Burns of Atlanta Journal-Constitution wrote: “Ray Kerr expressed appreciation for the Braves after his first appearance in over two years.

“For them to give me the opportunity to come back and play, and believe in me like that, I’m going to show them something this year.””

Social Media On Kerr

Here’s what people were saying about Kerr:

@CrosbyBaseball: “Ray Kerr did NOT lose the dawg in him while rehabbing the Tommy John surgery. He gets himself out of a bases-loaded-and-no-outs jam he created, hanging a NOBLETIGER on the Twins in the 8th 4-2 Minnesota”

Matthew Nethercott: “The Braves are going to the lefty Ray Kerr to face Clemens with runners on first and second, two outs and the #MNTwins looking for insurance.”

@CasimiroMedia: “Ray Kerr was recalled to the big leagues Sunday for the first time in more than two years (26 months to be exact). The left-handed reliever, Kerr underwent reconstructive elbow surgery in June 2024, Ray played tonight”

@Joey_Mele1: “Ray Kerr just pitched one of the greatest 1-2-3 straight outs to end an inning with the bases loaded and nobody out you’ll ever see. I’m way beyond impressed.”

Looking At The Braves Right Now

The Braves are the first-place team in the National League East with a 74-51 record in 125 games.

They have lost six out of their last ten games.