Atlanta Braves Quickly Make Ha-Seong Kim Decision After 2 Strikeouts

On Sunday, the Atlanta Braves will continue their series with the Philadelphia Phillies at Citizens Bank Park.

The series is tied up at 1-1.

Most recently, the Braves lost by a score of 4-2 on Saturday.

Ha-Seong Kim finished with no hits and two strikeouts.

Atlanta Braves Quickly Make Ha-Seong Kim Decision

For Sunday’s game, the Braves have announced their starting lineup.

Via FantasyPros: “ATL Braves Lineup 09/06 1. Drake Baldwin DH 2. Ronald Acuna Jr. RF 3. Matt Olson 1B 4. Michael Harris II CF 5. Mauricio Dubon SS 6. Ozzie Albies 2B 7. Sean Murphy C 8. Austin Riley 3B 9. Mike Yastrzemski LF”

Kim has been removed from the lineup on Sunday.

The 30-year-old comes into the day batting .113 with 11 hits, six RBIs, six runs and two stolen bases in 39 games this year.

He is in the middle of his second season playing for the Braves.

Kim has also had stops with the San Diego Padres and Tampa Bay Rays over six seasons at the MLB level.

In 2023, he stole 38 bases (with the Padres).

Social Media Reacts To Lineup

Here’s what people were saying about the team’s lineup on Sunday:

@MHIIisKing: “THIS IS A LINEUP WALT”

@BraveYardShift: “Dubón at SS, Murphy behind the plate #Braves”

@BeaneaterB: “Let’s go get this W.”

@BravesStash: “Have to have a win today. Cannot run the risk of a must win tomorrow.”

@ChoppinBravos: “Let’s try that thing today where we score runs what we say fellas?”

@cactusbombs: “Theses are the starters going forward into the playoffs, with Lane Thomas platooning as needed. You can swap the order a bit if necessary, but this is the squad.”

@StatLineBB: “Braves vs. Aaron Nola Today 🪓 Huge history here. The current Atlanta roster has absolute ownership with a .292 AVG and 22 HRs over 392 PAs against Nola. Can the dominant run continue today?”