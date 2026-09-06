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Atlanta Braves Quickly Make Ha-Seong Kim Decision After 2 Strikeouts

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SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA - MAY 14: Ha-Seong Kim #7 of the San Diego Padres looks on from the dugout during the ninth inning of a game against the Colorado Rockies at Petco Park on May 14, 2024 in San Diego, California. (Photo by Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images)

On Sunday, the Atlanta Braves will continue their series with the Philadelphia Phillies at Citizens Bank Park.

The series is tied up at 1-1.

Most recently, the Braves lost by a score of 4-2 on Saturday.

Ha-Seong Kim finished with no hits and two strikeouts.

Atlanta Braves Quickly Make Ha-Seong Kim Decision

GettyHa-Seong Kim #7 of the Atlanta Braves hits a walk off single during the ninth inning against the Los Angeles Dodgers at Truist Park on August 26, 2026 in Atlanta, Georgia.

For Sunday’s game, the Braves have announced their starting lineup.

Via FantasyPros: “ATL Braves Lineup 09/06 1. Drake Baldwin DH 2. Ronald Acuna Jr. RF 3. Matt Olson 1B 4. Michael Harris II CF 5. Mauricio Dubon SS 6. Ozzie Albies 2B 7. Sean Murphy C 8. Austin Riley 3B 9. Mike Yastrzemski LF”

Kim has been removed from the lineup on Sunday.

The 30-year-old comes into the day batting .113 with 11 hits, six RBIs, six runs and two stolen bases in 39 games this year.

He is in the middle of his second season playing for the Braves.

GettyHa-Seong Kim #7 of the Atlanta Braves bats in the ninth inning of a game against the Arizona Diamondbacks at Truist Park on August 15, 2026 in Atlanta, Georgia.

Kim has also had stops with the San Diego Padres and Tampa Bay Rays over six seasons at the MLB level.

In 2023, he stole 38 bases (with the Padres).

Social Media Reacts To Lineup

GettyAustin Riley #27 and Ronald Acuña Jr. #13 of the Atlanta Braves high five after a 5-2 win over the Philadelphia Phillies a game at Citizens Bank Park on September 04, 2026 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

Here’s what people were saying about the team’s lineup on Sunday:

@MHIIisKing: “THIS IS A LINEUP WALT”

@BraveYardShift: “Dubón at SS, Murphy behind the plate #Braves”

@BeaneaterB: “Let’s go get this W.”

@BravesStash: “Have to have a win today. Cannot run the risk of a must win tomorrow.”

GettyManager Walt Weiss of the Atlanta Braves speaks with the media prior to the game against the Milwaukee Brewers at Bowman Field on August 23, 2026 in South Williamsport, Pennsylvania.

@ChoppinBravos: “Let’s try that thing today where we score runs what we say fellas?”

@cactusbombs: “Theses are the starters going forward into the playoffs, with Lane Thomas platooning as needed. You can swap the order a bit if necessary, but this is the squad.”

@StatLineBB: “Braves vs. Aaron Nola Today 🪓 Huge history here. The current Atlanta roster has absolute ownership with a .292 AVG and 22 HRs over 392 PAs against Nola. Can the dominant run continue today?”

Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.  He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar

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Atlanta Braves Quickly Make Ha-Seong Kim Decision After 2 Strikeouts

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