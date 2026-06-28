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Atlanta Braves Manager Announces Ha-Seong Kim Update During Giants Series

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ATLANTA, GEORGIA - APRIL 11: Manager Walt Weiss #22 of the Atlanta Braves looks on prior to the first inning against the Cleveland Guardians at Truist Park on April 11, 2026 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

On Saturday, the Atlanta Braves continued their series with the San Francisco Giants at Oracle Park.

The Braves won by a score of 5-0.

For the third straight game, Ha-Seong Kim got the start at shortstop.

He finished with one walk and two strikeouts.

Braves Manager Announces Ha-Seong Kim Update

GettyHa-Seong Kim #7 of the Atlanta Braves bobbles a ball in the third inning against the San Francisco Giants at Oracle Park on June 26, 2026 in San Francisco, California.

Before Saturday’s game, manager Walt Weiss also revealed that Kim is expected to start on Sunday afternoon.

Via Jesús Cano of The Athletic: “Walt Weiss said it’s likely Ha-Seong Kim starts tomorrow series finale. Weiss wants to give him more playing time after seeing encouraging work behind the scenes”

Kim is batting just .070 with five hits, three RBIs, four runs and one stolen base 25 games this season.

He is in his second season with the Braves.

Social Media Reacts To Weiss Update

GettyMichael Harris II #23 of the Atlanta Braves celebrates with Ha-Seong Kim #7 after the game against the San Francisco Giants at Oracle Park on June 26, 2026 in San Francisco, California.

Here’s what people were saying about the update:

@BravesColdTakes: “Yeah but what about the work in front of the scenes?”

@MHIIisKing: “Will Kim ever get it going?”

@StevenR14051: “Spoken like the Walt Weiss when he managed the Rockies

GettyHa-Seong Kim #7 of the Atlanta Braves hits a single in the eighth inning against the Chicago Cubs at Truist Park on May 13, 2026 in Atlanta, Georgia. 

 

Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.  He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar

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Atlanta Braves Manager Announces Ha-Seong Kim Update During Giants Series

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