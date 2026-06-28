Atlanta Braves Manager Announces Ha-Seong Kim Update During Giants Series

On Saturday, the Atlanta Braves continued their series with the San Francisco Giants at Oracle Park.

The Braves won by a score of 5-0.

For the third straight game, Ha-Seong Kim got the start at shortstop.

He finished with one walk and two strikeouts.

Braves Manager Announces Ha-Seong Kim Update

Before Saturday’s game, manager Walt Weiss also revealed that Kim is expected to start on Sunday afternoon.

Via Jesús Cano of The Athletic: “Walt Weiss said it’s likely Ha-Seong Kim starts tomorrow series finale. Weiss wants to give him more playing time after seeing encouraging work behind the scenes”

Kim is batting just .070 with five hits, three RBIs, four runs and one stolen base 25 games this season.

He is in his second season with the Braves.

Social Media Reacts To Weiss Update

Here’s what people were saying about the update:

@BravesColdTakes: “Yeah but what about the work in front of the scenes?”

@MHIIisKing: “Will Kim ever get it going?”

@StevenR14051: “Spoken like the Walt Weiss when he managed the Rockies”