Legendary Atlanta Braves Player Makes Honest Austin Riley Statement

The Atlanta Braves could use a surge at the plate from third baseman Austin Riley in the second half of the 2026 season if the team wants to stave off the Philadelphia Phillies in the NL East.

Austin Riley has really struggled at the dish this season, and it’s even caused MLB (and Braves franchise) legend Chipper Jones to jump into the conversation to offer his guidance. Riley is being paid a ton of money, and is a 2X MLB All-Star with the Braves.

More MLB on Heavy: Atlanta Braves Trade Rumors: Projected Deal for Tarik Skubal Revealed by MLB Writer

Chipper Jones Jumps in to Help with Austin Riley Slump

Austin Riley has performed a little bit better at the plate over the past week or so, but is overall stats still sit at career lows (if they keep pace).

Recently, 19-year Atlanta Braves player Chipper Jones was seen near Austin Riley’s batting practice session, appearing to offer some sort of wisdom or advice.

Recently, Chipper Jones made an appearance on Cellini and Dimino (680 The Score) to discuss Austin Riley. Here is what Chipper had to say:

“He’s big right now. We’ve got to shorten him up with his stride. His head’s moving too much. His balance is off.”

When a hitter is slumping, they will always try to make adjustments. It’s hard to point to a single issue as the ultimate fix, and often has a lot more to do with a player’s mental approach than anything physical.

More MLB on Heavy: Los Angeles Dodgers Release 3-Year MLB Player During Rockies Series

Austin Riley This Season

Austin Riley is not having a great offensive season compared to his career averages.

His bWAR sits at -0.1 over 89 games and 322 at-bats. In that large sample size, Riley is batting .208 with nine home runs, 12 doubles, and an OPS+ of 73.

Riley’s lifetime OPS+ is 117, and he’s a career .265 batter with a proven ability to record 60+ XBH in a season. However, at this rate, it looks like Riley will fall well short of that mark.

Maybe Chipper Jones is right, Riley should shorten his stance, and get his balance where it needs to be.

More MLB on Heavy: Recent Boston Red Sox Manager Predicted to Replace Yankees’ Aaron Boone