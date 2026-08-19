Atlanta Braves Announce 14-Year MLB Player In Organization Out For Rest Of Season

On Wednesday, the Atlanta Braves will finish their series with the Minnesota Twins at Target Field.

The Braves are coming off a 4-1 loss on Tuesday night.

They will look to avoid getting swept.

Braves Announce 14-Year Player Out For Rest Of Season

Also on Wednesday, the Braves announced the news that Sandy León has been placed on the injured list.

MLB.com wrote (on August 19): “Gwinnett Stripers placed C Sandy León on the 60-day injured list.”

The news essentially makes León out for the remainder of the 2026 regular season.

He had been most recently at the Triple-A level.

That said, León has appeared in 21 games for the Braves this year.

Looking At León

León has played 14 seasons at the MLB level.

He has also spent time with the Boston Red Sox, Washington Nationals, Cleveland Guardians, Miami Marlins, Minnesota Twins and Texas Rangers.

In 2018, León won a World Series title with the Red Sox.

León is batting .204 with 327 hits, 32 home runs, 152 RBIs, 159 runs and one stolen base in 580 career games.

It will be interesting to see if he plays for the Braves (or another MLB team) next year.

Looking At The Braves Right Now

The Braves are the first-place team in the National League East with a 74-52 record in 126 games.

They have gone 4-6 over their last ten games (and are 32-29 in 61 games on the road).

After the Twins, the Braves will visit the Chicago White Sox on Thursday.