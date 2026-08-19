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Atlanta Braves Announce 14-Year MLB Player In Organization Out For Rest Of Season

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ATLANTA, GEORGIA - APRIL 11: Manager Walt Weiss #22 of the Atlanta Braves looks on prior to the first inning against the Cleveland Guardians at Truist Park on April 11, 2026 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

On Wednesday, the Atlanta Braves will finish their series with the Minnesota Twins at Target Field.

The Braves are coming off a 4-1 loss on Tuesday night.

They will look to avoid getting swept.

Braves Announce 14-Year Player Out For Rest Of Season

GettyMickey Gasper #30 of the Boston Red Sox slides safely across home plate in the fourth inning against Sandy León #9 of the Atlanta Braves at Truist Park on May 16, 2026 in Atlanta, Georgia. After a Braves challenge, the call on the field was upheld.

Also on Wednesday, the Braves announced the news that Sandy León has been placed on the injured list.

MLB.com wrote (on August 19): “Gwinnett Stripers placed C Sandy León on the 60-day injured list.”

GettySandy León #9 of the Atlanta Braves reacts after hitting a single in the third inning against the Chicago Cubs at Truist Park on May 13, 2026 in Atlanta, Georgia.

The news essentially makes León out for the remainder of the 2026 regular season.

He had been most recently at the Triple-A level.

That said, León has appeared in 21 games for the Braves this year.

Looking At León

GettySandy Leon #9 of the Atlanta Braves walks off the field after striking out in the fifth inning against the New York Mets at Citi Field on June 13, 2026 in New York City.

León has played 14 seasons at the MLB level.

He has also spent time with the Boston Red Sox, Washington Nationals, Cleveland Guardians, Miami Marlins, Minnesota Twins and Texas Rangers.

In 2018, León won a World Series title with the Red Sox.

GettySandy Leon #3 of the Boston Red Sox looks on from the dugout before the game against the New York Yankees on June 7, 2017 at Yankee Stadium in the Bronx borough of New York City.

León is batting .204 with 327 hits, 32 home runs, 152 RBIs, 159 runs and one stolen base in 580 career games.

It will be interesting to see if he plays for the Braves (or another MLB team) next year.

Looking At The Braves Right Now

GettyMichael Harris II #23 of the Atlanta Braves celebrates his double against the Minnesota Twins in the ninth inning at Target Field on August 18, 2026 in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

The Braves are the first-place team in the National League East with a 74-52 record in 126 games.

They have gone 4-6 over their last ten games (and are 32-29 in 61 games on the road).

After the Twins, the Braves will visit the Chicago White Sox on Thursday.

Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.  He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar

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Atlanta Braves Announce 14-Year MLB Player In Organization Out For Rest Of Season

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