Atlanta Braves Let Go Of 7-Year MLB Player Before Blue Jays Game

On Thursday, the Atlanta Braves will look to sweep the Toronto Blue Jays at Truist Park in Georgia.

Most recently, the Braves won Wednesday’s game by a score of 7-3.

Chadwick Tromp had no hits in two at-bats.

Atlanta Braves Let Go Of 7-Year MLB Player

Ahead of Thursday’s game, the Braves announced a series of roster moves.

One of those moves was to designate Tromp for assignment.

The Braves wrote (via X): “The #Braves today selected C Austin Wynns to the major league roster and designated C Chadwick Tromp for assignment. Atlanta also selected OF DaShawn Keirsey Jr. to the major league roster and optioned him to Triple-A Gwinnett. To make room on the 40-man roster, the club transferred C Sean Murphy to the 60-day injured list.”

Tromp had been batting .200 with five hits with three RBI’s and one run in 12 games this season.

Looking At Tromp’s Career

Tromp played the first two seasons of his career with the San Francisco Giants.

He then spent part of four seasons with the Braves before a quick stint with the Baltimore Orioles.

The 31-year-old rejoined the Braves this year.

Over 79 career games (and seven seasons), Tromp is batting .218 with 43 hits, six home runs, 26 RBI’s and 19 runs.

Braves Ahead Of Thursday’s Game

The Braves have had an incredible start to the year after missing the 2025 MLB playoffs.

They come into Thursday’s game as the top team in the National League East with a 42-20 record in 62 games.

Chad Bishop of AJC wrote (on Wednesday): “Three-run homers from Dubón and Albies. Six strong from Holmes. Braves beat Blue Jays 7-3. 17-2-1 in 20 series. 42-20.”

Over their last ten games, the Braves have gone 6-4 (and they are 19-10 in 29 games at home).

Following the Blue Jays, they will remain at home to host the Pittsburgh Pirates with the series starting on Friday.