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Atlanta Braves Let Go Of 7-Year MLB Player Before Blue Jays Game

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PHOENIX, ARIZONA - APRIL 25: Bench Coach Walt Weiss #4 of the Atlanta Braves during the MLB game at Chase Field on April 25, 2025 in Phoenix, Arizona. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

On Thursday, the Atlanta Braves will look to sweep the Toronto Blue Jays at Truist Park in Georgia.

Most recently, the Braves won Wednesday’s game by a score of 7-3.

Chadwick Tromp had no hits in two at-bats.

Atlanta Braves Let Go Of 7-Year MLB Player

GettyChadwick Tromp #38 of the Atlanta Braves celebrates with teammates in the dugout after scoring in the third inning against the New York Yankees during a Grapefruit League spring training game at George M. Steinbrenner Field on February 26, 2026 in Tampa, Florida.

Ahead of Thursday’s game, the Braves announced a series of roster moves.

One of those moves was to designate Tromp for assignment.

The Braves wrote (via X): “The #Braves today selected C Austin Wynns to the major league roster and designated C Chadwick Tromp for assignment. Atlanta also selected OF DaShawn Keirsey Jr. to the major league roster and optioned him to Triple-A Gwinnett. To make room on the 40-man roster, the club transferred C Sean Murphy to the 60-day injured list.”

Tromp had been batting .200 with five hits with three RBI’s and one run in 12 games this season.

Looking At Tromp’s Career

GettyChadwick Tromp of the Atlanta Braves hits a sacrifice bunt during the fifth inning against the Miami Marlins at loanDepot park on May 21, 2026 in Miami, Florida.

Tromp played the first two seasons of his career with the San Francisco Giants.

He then spent part of four seasons with the Braves before a quick stint with the Baltimore Orioles.

The 31-year-old rejoined the Braves this year.

Over 79 career games (and seven seasons), Tromp is batting .218 with 43 hits, six home runs, 26 RBI’s and 19 runs.

Braves Ahead Of Thursday’s Game

GettyChadwick Tromp #39 of the Atlanta Braves reacts with manager Walt Weiss after scoring during the tenth inning against the Washington Nationals at Truist Park on May 22, 2026 in Atlanta, Georgia.

The Braves have had an incredible start to the year after missing the 2025 MLB playoffs.

They come into Thursday’s game as the top team in the National League East with a 42-20 record in 62 games.

Chad Bishop of AJC wrote (on Wednesday): “Three-run homers from Dubón and Albies. Six strong from Holmes. Braves beat Blue Jays 7-3. 17-2-1 in 20 series. 42-20.”

Over their last ten games, the Braves have gone 6-4 (and they are 19-10 in 29 games at home).

Following the Blue Jays, they will remain at home to host the Pittsburgh Pirates with the series starting on Friday.

Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.  He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar

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Atlanta Braves Let Go Of 7-Year MLB Player Before Blue Jays Game

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