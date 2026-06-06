Atlanta Braves Announce Lineup Change After Recent Trade For 8-Year MLB Player

On Saturday afternoon, the Atlanta Braves and Pittsburgh Pirates will play the second game of their series at Truist Park (in Georgia).

The Braves won Friday’s game 6-3.

Austin Wynns did not play in the game.

Braves Make Lineup Change After Recent Trade

For Saturday’s game, the Braves have announced their starting lineup.

Via Underdog MLB: “Braves 6/6 R. Acuña Jr. RF M. Dubón CF M. Olson 1B O. Albies 2B D. Smith DH A. Riley 3B M. Yastrzemski LF A. Wynns C H. Kim SS S. Strider SP”

For the first time since getting traded to the Braves, Austin Wynns will be in the starting lineup.

He is the team’s catcher (and hitting 8th).

Wynns was traded to the Braves (via the Los Angeles Angels) earlier this month.

MLB.com wrote (on June 3): “Los Angeles Angels traded C Austin Wynns to Atlanta Braves for cash.”

Wynns did not appear in a game for the Angels.

Over eight seasons, the 35-year-old has spent time with the Athletics, Baltimore Orioles, San Francisco Giants, Colorado Rockies, Cincinnati Reds and Los Angeles Dodgers.

He has played in one game for the Braves (off the bench).

The Braves wrote (via X) on June 4: “The #Braves today selected C Austin Wynns to the major league roster and designated C Chadwick Tromp for assignment. Atlanta also selected OF DaShawn Keirsey Jr. to the major league roster and optioned him to Triple-A Gwinnett. To make room on the 40-man roster, the club transferred C Sean Murphy to the 60-day injured list.”

Social Media Reacts

Here’s what people were saying about Wynns being in the lineup:

Harrison Smajovits: “Ha-Seong Kim is back in the lineup. We have an Austin Wynns sighting at catcher #Braves”

@ChoppinBravos: “It’s good to see Wynn and HSK get a chance but it won’t be easy with Ashcraft on the mound.”

@jase1129: “Braves Wynns today! 👀”

@roadrunners97: “Thank goodness we got a better hitting catcher in there.”

Braves Right Now

The Braves are 43-21 in 64 games, which has them at the top of the National League East.

They have won seven out of their last ten.