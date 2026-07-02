Atlanta Braves Announce Bold Lineup Decision Before Cardinals Game

On Thursday, the Atlanta Braves will finish their series with the St. Louis Cardinals at Truist Park.

The two teams are tied up at 1-1, so whoever wins will take the series.

Ahead of Wednesday’s finale, the Braves announced that they had made a roster move.

The Braves wrote (via X): “The #Braves today recalled INF Jim Jarvis to Atlanta and designated INF Rowdy Tellez for assignment.”

Braves Announce Bold Decision

For Thursday’s game, the Braves have announced their starting lineup.

Via Underdog MLB: “Braves 7/2 D. Baldwin C O. Albies 2B M. Olson 1B M. Harris II CF M. Dubón LF D. Smith DH A. Riley 3B M. Yastrzemski RF J. Jarvis SS H. Waldrep SP”

The Braves wasted no time putting Jarvis into action, as he will start at shortstop (and hit 9th).

Jarvis is in the middle of his rookie season in the MLB.

He appeared in two games for the Braves earlier this year.

Mark Bowman of MLB.com wrote: “Jim Jarvis will be tonight’s starting shortstop against Cardinals RHP Dustin May, who has allowed left-handed hitters to construct a .794 OPS against him. Right-handed hitters have a .513 OPS against him. Jarvis’s LH bat could be used in similar situations over the rest of the first half”

Social Media Reacts To Lineup

Here’s what people were saying:

@KharmaSam_Panda: “Good to see Jarvis back. He’s an excellent player”

@Freed_Saint: “Mateo should be playing instead of Riley.”

@zacanderson04: “June is in the past, winning streak starts now”

@BanchaAP: “I think Walt trotted HSK out there for the entire Giants series just to show AA that he can’t do it. Gave him a chance. It’s good to see Jarvis on the team and hopefully HSK is DFA’d next.”

Braves Right Now

The Braves are at the top of the National League East with a 50-34 record in 84 games.

They are 3-7 over their last ten games (and 25-15 in 40 games at home).