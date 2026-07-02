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Atlanta Braves Announce Bold Lineup Decision Before Cardinals Game

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SEATTLE, WASHINGTON - MAY 06: Jim Jarvis #74 of Atlanta Braves looks on before his MLB debut against the Seattle Mariners at T-Mobile Park on May 06, 2026 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

On Thursday, the Atlanta Braves will finish their series with the St. Louis Cardinals at Truist Park.

The two teams are tied up at 1-1, so whoever wins will take the series.

Ahead of Wednesday’s finale, the Braves announced that they had made a roster move.

The Braves wrote (via X): “The #Braves today recalled INF Jim Jarvis to Atlanta and designated INF Rowdy Tellez for assignment.”

Braves Announce Bold Decision

GettyJim Jarvis #74 of Atlanta Braves high fives manager Walt Weiss and coaches before his MLB debut against the Seattle Mariners at T-Mobile Park on May 06, 2026 in Seattle, Washington.

For Thursday’s game, the Braves have announced their starting lineup.

Via Underdog MLB: “Braves 7/2 D. Baldwin C O. Albies 2B M. Olson 1B M. Harris II CF M. Dubón LF D. Smith DH A. Riley 3B M. Yastrzemski RF J. Jarvis SS H. Waldrep SP”

The Braves wasted no time putting Jarvis into action, as he will start at shortstop (and hit 9th).

Jarvis is in the middle of his rookie season in the MLB.

He appeared in two games for the Braves earlier this year.

Mark Bowman of MLB.com wrote: “Jim Jarvis will be tonight’s starting shortstop against Cardinals RHP Dustin May, who has allowed left-handed hitters to construct a .794 OPS against him. Right-handed hitters have a .513 OPS against him. Jarvis’s LH bat could be used in similar situations over the rest of the first half”

Social Media Reacts To Lineup

GettyJim Jarvis #74 of Atlanta Braves grounds out during his MLB debut against the Seattle Mariners during the third inning at T-Mobile Park on May 06, 2026 in Seattle, Washington.

Here’s what people were saying:

@KharmaSam_Panda: “Good to see Jarvis back. He’s an excellent player”

@Freed_Saint: “Mateo should be playing instead of Riley.”

@zacanderson04: “June is in the past, winning streak starts now”

@BanchaAP: “I think Walt trotted HSK out there for the entire Giants series just to show AA that he can’t do it. Gave him a chance. It’s good to see Jarvis on the team and hopefully HSK is DFA’d next.”

Braves Right Now

GettyJim Jarvis #74 of Atlanta Braves at his first at bat during his MLB debut against the Seattle Mariners during the third inning at T-Mobile Park on May 06, 2026 in Seattle, Washington.

The Braves are at the top of the National League East with a 50-34 record in 84 games.

They are 3-7 over their last ten games (and 25-15 in 40 games at home).

Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.  He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar

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Atlanta Braves Announce Bold Lineup Decision Before Cardinals Game

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