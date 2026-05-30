Atlanta Braves Manager Makes Comment On Ha-Seong Kim Situation

On Saturday night, the Atlanta Braves will continue their series with the Cincinnati Reds in Ohio.

The Braves won the first game by a score of 8-3 (on Friday).

Ha-Seong Kim did not play for the second straight game.

Jorge Mateo got the start at shortstop, finishing with one hit and two RBI’s.

Braves Manager Makes Comment On Kim Situation

Kim has been a hot topic as of late for Braves fans.

He is batting just .095 with four hits, two RBI’s, four runs and one stolen base in 12 games.

Before Friday’s victory, manager Walt Weiss spoke about the current situation.

Via Chad Bishop of AJC: “On Jorge Mateo starting at shortstop tonight in Cincinnati, Braves manager Walt Weiss said the shortstop position will be “day-to-day” re: who plays between Mateo, Ha-Seong Kim and Mauricio Dubón”

Kim is in his second season with the Braves after stints with the Tampa Bay Rays and San Diego Padres.

He has four strikeouts and no hits in his last eight at-bats.

Mark Bowman of MLB.com wrote (on May 28): “Ha-Seong Kim is 4-for-42. His numbers are essentially where Marcell Ozuna’s were in 2023, when he started 4-for-44 and I wrote that he was hitting like Eddie Rosario had when he underwent eye surgery after starting 2022 3-for-42. Ozuna followed this with an incredible two-season stretch. What will Kim do?”

Looking At Mateo

Mateo is in his first season with the Braves.

He is currently batting .319 with 23 hits, two home runs, nine RBI’s, 20 runs and seven stolen bases in 35 games.

The 30-year-old has also had stints with the San Diego Padres and Baltimore Orioles.

Braves Right Now

The Braves are at the top of the National League East with a 39-19 record in 58 games.

They have won seven out of their last ten games (and are 22-9 in 31 games on the road).

Following two more games with the Reds, the Braves will host the Toronto Blue Jays on Tuesday.