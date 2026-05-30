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Atlanta Braves Manager Makes Comment On Ha-Seong Kim Situation

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MIAMI, FLORIDA - MAY 21: Ha-Seong Kim #7 of the Atlanta Braves high fives teammates after being driven in during the fifth inning against the Miami Marlins at loanDepot park on May 21, 2026 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Carmen Mandato/Getty Images)

On Saturday night, the Atlanta Braves will continue their series with the Cincinnati Reds in Ohio.

The Braves won the first game by a score of 8-3 (on Friday).

Ha-Seong Kim did not play for the second straight game.

Jorge Mateo got the start at shortstop, finishing with one hit and two RBI’s.

Braves Manager Makes Comment On Kim Situation

GettyHa-Seong Kim #9 of the Atlanta Braves reacts after scoring on a RBI double by Michael Harris II #23 in the second inning against the Washington Nationals at Truist Park on September 22, 2025 in Atlanta, Georgia.

Kim has been a hot topic as of late for Braves fans.

He is batting just .095 with four hits, two RBI’s, four runs and one stolen base in 12 games.

Before Friday’s victory, manager Walt Weiss spoke about the current situation.

Via Chad Bishop of AJC: “On Jorge Mateo starting at shortstop tonight in Cincinnati, Braves manager Walt Weiss said the shortstop position will be “day-to-day” re: who plays between Mateo, Ha-Seong Kim and Mauricio Dubón

Kim is in his second season with the Braves after stints with the Tampa Bay Rays and San Diego Padres.

He has four strikeouts and no hits in his last eight at-bats.

Mark Bowman of MLB.com wrote (on May 28): “Ha-Seong Kim is 4-for-42. His numbers are essentially where Marcell Ozuna’s were in 2023, when he started 4-for-44 and I wrote that he was hitting like Eddie Rosario had when he underwent eye surgery after starting 2022 3-for-42. Ozuna followed this with an incredible two-season stretch. What will Kim do?”

Looking At Mateo

GettyJorge Mateo #2 of the Atlanta Braves celebrates after hitting a solo home run in the second inning against the Colorado Rockies at Coors Field on May 3, 2026 in Denver, Colorado.

Mateo is in his first season with the Braves.

He is currently batting .319 with 23 hits, two home runs, nine RBI’s, 20 runs and seven stolen bases in 35 games.

The 30-year-old has also had stints with the San Diego Padres and Baltimore Orioles.

Braves Right Now

GettyManager Walt Weiss #22 of the Atlanta Braves looks on during the first inning against the Boston Red Sox at Truist Park on May 16, 2026 in Atlanta, Georgia.

The Braves are at the top of the National League East with a 39-19 record in 58 games.

They have won seven out of their last ten games (and are 22-9 in 31 games on the road).

Following two more games with the Reds, the Braves will host the Toronto Blue Jays on Tuesday.

Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.  He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar

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Atlanta Braves Manager Makes Comment On Ha-Seong Kim Situation

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