Atlanta Braves Manager Makes Ronald Acuña Jr. Statement Amid Lineup Change

On Friday night, the Atlanta Braves opened up a series with the Philadelphia Phillies at Citizens Bank Park.

They won by a score of 5-2.

Ronald Acuña Jr. (who led off) finished with three hits and one RBI.

Atlanta Braves Manager Makes Ronald Acuña Jr. Statement

After the game, manager Walt Weiss was asked about Acuña Jr. (via BravesVision).

Reporter: “How big is it to have Ronald hitting the way he is during the stretch for you guys?”

Weiss: “Yeah, Ronald, I think he enjoys these moments. I liked him at the top of the order tonight, especially against a tough lefty. Yeah, I think he relishes these types of games.”

Acuña Jr. is in the middle of his 9th MLB season (all with the Braves).

Social Media On Acuña Jr.

Here’s what people were saying:

Chad Bishop: “Ronald Acuña Jr. halfway to the cycle in two at-bats tonight, and is now 6-for-15 lifetime against Cristopher Sánchez”

@b_outliers: “Rest of the league better pray Acuña doesn’t remember he’s Ronald Acuña Jr for the next 2 months”

Tim Kelly: “There’s no reason to ever give Ronald Acuña Jr. a good pitch to hit to open the game. You know exactly what he’s trying to do.”

@MHIIisKing: “RONALD ACUÑA JR IS ON FIRE”

Kevin Keneely: “RONALD ACUÑA JR.‼️‼️‼️”

Looking At The Braves Right Now

The Braves are in the middle of a very strong 2026 season.

They are now 84-57 in 141 games, which has them as the first-place team in the National League East.

Over their last ten games, the Braves have gone 8-2 (and they are 36-33 in 69 games on the road).

Following the Phillies, they will return home to host the Tampa Bay Rays (on Tuesday).