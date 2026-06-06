Atlanta Braves Announce Mauricio Dubón Change Amid Injury News

On Saturday afternoon, the Atlanta Braves will play the second game of their series with the Pittsburgh Pirates at Truist Park.

The Braves won Friday’s game by a score of 6-3.

Michael Harris had two hits (before exiting in the 9th inning with an injury).

Braves Announce Mauricio Dubón Change Amid Injury

For Saturday’s game, the Braves have announced their starting lineup.

Via Underdog MLB: “Braves 6/6 R. Acuña Jr. RF M. Dubón CF M. Olson 1B O. Albies 2B D. Smith DH A. Riley 3B M. Yastrzemski LF A. Wynns C H. Kim SS S. Strider SP”

Harris is not in the lineup on Saturday.

Mauricio Dubón will take his place in Center Field (and hit 2nd).

Dubón is currently batting .259 with 57 hits, six home runs, 36 RBI’s and 26 runs in 60 games.

He is in his first season with the Braves after getting traded (via the Houston Astros).

Former Athletic Writer David O’Brien wrote (on Friday): “Our Astros writer told me this winter that the #Braves were getting a player in Dubón whose impact went well beyond the stats. It has, but the stats are good. I just can’t see how Houston thought Dubón for Nick Allen was a smart deal for the ‘Stros.”

Social Media Reacts

Here’s what people were saying about the lineup:

Mark Bowman: “Walt thought Harris would play today after leaving last night’s game with a tight back. But Dubón is in center today”

Grant McAuley: “Michael Harris II is absent from the #Braves lineup today. He was dealing with some back discomfort last night and exited the game in the 9th inning.”

@BraveYardShift: “Dubón has been so 🔑 with his versatility”

@timtam2006: “Do we freak out about Harris being out??”

Braves Right Now

The Braves are currently 43-21 in 64 games, which has them at the top of the National League East.

After missing the 2025 MLB playoffs, they have been the best team in baseball.