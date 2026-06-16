Max Scherzer Trade Atlanta Braves And Toronto Blue Jays Must Consider

On Tuesday, the Atlanta Braves will open up a series with the San Francisco Giants (at Truist Park) in Georgia.

They have lost four out of their last five games, but are still the best team in baseball (46-25).

Recently, the Braves got hit with unfortunate injury news.

They wrote (via X): “Following a consultation with Dr. Keith Meister today, RHP Spencer Strider will be shut down from throwing for four weeks and then undergo a follow-up MRI. Provided that scan is clear, he will then begin a throwing progression.”

Max Scherzer Trade Braves And Blue Jays Must Consider

Before the injury to Strider, the Braves had already been a team who could use more pitching depth to get them through the season (and for a deep playoff run).

One player the Braves should consider trading for is Toronto Blue Jays pitcher Max Scherzer.

Why Should The Braves Do It?

Scherzer has struggled in a big way this season, going 1-4 with a 10.23 ERA in six games.

That said, the 41-year-old is one of the best pitchers of all time.

If the Braves were willing to eat his remaining salary for the 2026 season (and throw in a sweetener like cash considerations), the Blue Jays would have to listen.

Scherzer is making $3 million (and will become a free agent after the season), so there would be no risk for the Braves.

The future Hall of Famer can take up innings during the regular season (and potentially be used in key moments during the 2026 MLB playoffs).

In addition, Scherzer is an ideal person to have in their clubhouse (he has won two World Series titles).

Why Should The Blue Jays Do It?

The Blue Jays have had a slow start to the 2026 season.

They are 34-38 in 72 games, which has them as the third-place team in the American League East.

There is no sense in keeping Scherzer on the roster, and they may as well dump his salary (and get some sort of asset before he becomes a free agent).