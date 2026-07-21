Atlanta Braves Announce Andrew McCutchen News During Padres Series

Andrew McCutchen began his season with the Texas Rangers.

That said, he was released in May (and then signed with the Braves this month).

McCutchen has yet to make his MLB debut for Atlanta, as he is in the Minor Leagues.

Atlanta Braves Announce Andrew McCutchen News

During their series with the Padres, the Braves made the move to bring McCutchen up to Triple-A.

He is in the starting lineup for the Gwinnett Stripers on Tuesday.

Social Media Reacts

Here’s what people were saying:

Benjamin Hill: “Carlos Santana and Andrew McCutchen, the two oldest position players to appear in the Major Leagues this season, are now teammates on the Triple-A Gwinnett Stripers. Oh, and Acuña leading off. What a line-up.”

@CapitolAvenue: “Acuna, Kim, and McCutchen all in the lineup, but I’m most interested in Hernandez.”

@WTDBraves2021WS: “Coming off his last outing with 23 whiffs. Cedric De Grandpre has been assigned to Gwinnett Carlos Carrasco has been released McCutchen has been assigned to Gwinnett Hurston 7 day IL”

@MurphsNeonBat: “There are probably several MLB teams with fewer recognizable names than the @GoStripers lineup right now.”

@CrosbyBaseball: “The rest of today’s expected transactions are live: Andrew McCutcheon is now in Triple-A Gwinnett, as is RHP Cedric De Grandpre To make room, Carlos Carrasco was released and C Adam Zebrowski was moved down to Double-A Columbus”

Looking At McCutchen

McCutchen was the 11th pick in the 2005 MLB Draft.

He has spent 18 seasons with the Pittsburgh Pirates, Philadelphia Phillies, Milwaukee Brewers, San Francisco Giants, Texas Rangers and New York Yankees.

The 39-year-old is most known for his time with the Pirates where he won the 2013 National League MVP.