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Atlanta Braves Announce Andrew McCutchen News During Padres Series

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MILWAUKEE, WISCONSIN - APRIL 16: Andrew McCutchen #24 of the Milwaukee Brewers takes batting practice before the game against the St. Louis Cardinals at American Family Field on April 16, 2022 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. (Photo by John Fisher/Getty Images)

Andrew McCutchen began his season with the Texas Rangers.

That said, he was released in May (and then signed with the Braves this month).

McCutchen has yet to make his MLB debut for Atlanta, as he is in the Minor Leagues.

Atlanta Braves Announce Andrew McCutchen News

GettyAndrew McCutchen #4 of the Texas Rangers is congratulated by teammates in the dugout after hitting a three-run home run in the fourth inning during a game against the Philadelphia Phillies at Citizens Bank Park on March 29, 2026 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

During their series with the Padres, the Braves made the move to bring McCutchen up to Triple-A.

He is in the starting lineup for the Gwinnett Stripers on Tuesday.

Social Media Reacts

GettyAndrew McCutchen #4 of the Texas Rangers warms up on deck during the third inning of the spring training game against the Chicago Cubs at Surprise Stadium on March 10, 2026 in Surprise, Arizona.

Here’s what people were saying:

Benjamin Hill:Carlos Santana and Andrew McCutchen, the two oldest position players to appear in the Major Leagues this season, are now teammates on the Triple-A Gwinnett Stripers. Oh, and Acuña leading off. What a line-up.”

@CapitolAvenue: “Acuna, Kim, and McCutchen all in the lineup, but I’m most interested in Hernandez.”

@WTDBraves2021WS: “Coming off his last outing with 23 whiffs. Cedric De Grandpre has been assigned to Gwinnett Carlos Carrasco has been released McCutchen has been assigned to Gwinnett Hurston 7 day IL”

GettyAndrew McCutchen #22 of the Pittsburgh Pirates reacts after flying out in the fourth inning during the National League Wild Card game against the Chicago Cubs at PNC Park on October 7, 2015 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

@MurphsNeonBat: “There are probably several MLB teams with fewer recognizable names than the @GoStripers lineup right now.”

@CrosbyBaseball: “The rest of today’s expected transactions are live: Andrew McCutcheon is now in Triple-A Gwinnett, as is RHP Cedric De Grandpre To make room, Carlos Carrasco was released and C Adam Zebrowski was moved down to Double-A Columbus”

Looking At McCutchen

GettyFormer Pirate MVPs Dick Groat and Barry Bonds stand with 2013 National League MVP Andrew McCutchen #22 of the Pittsburgh Pirates during Opening Day at PNC Park on March 31, 2014 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

McCutchen was the 11th pick in the 2005 MLB Draft.

He has spent 18 seasons with the Pittsburgh Pirates, Philadelphia Phillies, Milwaukee Brewers, San Francisco Giants, Texas Rangers and New York Yankees.

The 39-year-old is most known for his time with the Pirates where he won the 2013 National League MVP.

Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.  He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar

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Atlanta Braves Announce Andrew McCutchen News During Padres Series

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