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Atlanta Braves Star Michael Harris Announces Off-Field News

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TAMPA, FLORIDA - APRIL 12: Michael Harris II #23 of the Atlanta Braves react after hitting a two-run home run in the ninth inning against the Tampa Bay Rays at George M. Steinbrenner Field on April 12, 2025 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Julio Aguilar/Getty Images)

On Sunday, the Atlanta Braves won their final game before the All-Star break when they beat the St. Louis Cardinals by a score of 4-3 in Missouri.

Michael Harris finished with one strikeout in four at-bats.

That said, the 25-year-old has been in the middle of a very strong year.

Michael Harris Announces Off-Field News

GettyMichael Harris II #23 of the Atlanta Braves celebrates scoring on single off the bat of Drake Baldwin in the ninth inning against the Pittsburgh Pirates at PNC Park on July 8, 2026 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

During the All-Star break (on Tuesday), Harris made a post to X announcing an upcoming charity event in Georgia.

Harris wrote: “Would love for you to join the Catch 23 Family⛳️💚”

Here’s what people were saying in the comments:

@AdamHamlin8: “Great cause, great course @catch23fdtn”

@Davedawg01: “I wish South Georgia would get some love for these charity events you guys hold. Good luck on the event Mike!”

@bball_Benn: “Mike you bat lefty and swing the club righty?”

GettyMichael Harris II #23 of the Atlanta Braves reacts as he rounds second base after hitting a solo homer in the fourth inning against the Boston Red Sox at Truist Park on May 15, 2026 in Atlanta, Georgia.

Harris and the Catch 23 Foundation also shared information about the event (via Instagram) on June 25.

They wrote: “⛳️ We’re excited to announce that the Catch23 Foundation’s 2nd Annual Moneyyy Mikeee’s Charity Golf Tournament is officially teeing off on Monday, August 3, 2026!

Join @mike.harris24 , friends, supporters, and community partners for a day of golf, networking, and giving back—all in support of the Catch23 Foundation’s mission to create opportunities and make a lasting impact in the lives of young people.”

Looking At Harris

GettyMichael Harris II #23 of the Atlanta Braves hits an RBI single during the second inning against the New York Mets at Truist Park on July 6, 2026 in Atlanta, Georgia.

Harris is in the middle of his fifth season in the MLB (all with the Braves).

The 2022 National League Rookie of The Year is currently batting .296 with 99 hits, 16 home runs, 53 RBIs, 45 runs and six stolen bases in 89 games.

He was one of the biggest snubs of the 2026 All-Star Game.

GettyMichael Harris II #23 of the Atlanta Braves during batting practice before the game against the Milwaukee Brewers at American Family Field on June 09, 2025 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

As for the Braves, they are at the top of the National League East with a 55-40 record in 95 games.

They will host the Texas Rangers on Friday.

Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.  He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar

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Atlanta Braves Star Michael Harris Announces Off-Field News

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