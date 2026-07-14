Atlanta Braves Star Michael Harris Announces Off-Field News

On Sunday, the Atlanta Braves won their final game before the All-Star break when they beat the St. Louis Cardinals by a score of 4-3 in Missouri.

Michael Harris finished with one strikeout in four at-bats.

That said, the 25-year-old has been in the middle of a very strong year.

Michael Harris Announces Off-Field News

During the All-Star break (on Tuesday), Harris made a post to X announcing an upcoming charity event in Georgia.

Harris wrote: “Would love for you to join the Catch 23 Family⛳️💚”

Here’s what people were saying in the comments:

@AdamHamlin8: “Great cause, great course @catch23fdtn”

@Davedawg01: “I wish South Georgia would get some love for these charity events you guys hold. Good luck on the event Mike!”

@bball_Benn: “Mike you bat lefty and swing the club righty?”

Harris and the Catch 23 Foundation also shared information about the event (via Instagram) on June 25.

They wrote: “⛳️ We’re excited to announce that the Catch23 Foundation’s 2nd Annual Moneyyy Mikeee’s Charity Golf Tournament is officially teeing off on Monday, August 3, 2026!

Join @mike.harris24 , friends, supporters, and community partners for a day of golf, networking, and giving back—all in support of the Catch23 Foundation’s mission to create opportunities and make a lasting impact in the lives of young people.”

Looking At Harris

Harris is in the middle of his fifth season in the MLB (all with the Braves).

The 2022 National League Rookie of The Year is currently batting .296 with 99 hits, 16 home runs, 53 RBIs, 45 runs and six stolen bases in 89 games.

He was one of the biggest snubs of the 2026 All-Star Game.

As for the Braves, they are at the top of the National League East with a 55-40 record in 95 games.

They will host the Texas Rangers on Friday.