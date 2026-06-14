Atlanta Braves Announce Michael Harris Decision Before Mets Series Finale

On Sunday afternoon, the Atlanta Braves will finish their series with the New York Mets (at Citi Field).

They are coming off a 3-1 win on Saturday.

Michael Harris (who batted 2nd) finished with one home run and two strikeouts.

Atlanta Braves Announce Michael Harris Decision

For Sunday’s game, the Braves have announced their starting lineup.

Via Underdog MLB: “Braves 6/14 M. Harris II CF M. Dubón SS M. Olson 1B O. Albies 2B D. Smith DH A. Riley 3B E. White RF M. Yastrzemski LF S. León C B. Elder SP”

Harris has been moved up the leadoff spot on Sunday.

The 2022 Rookie of The Year is currently batting .303 with 73 hits, 14 home runs, 41 RBI’s, 33 runs and three stolen bases in 66 games this season.