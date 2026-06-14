MIAMI, FLORIDA - MAY 20: Michael Harris II #23 of the Atlanta Braves high fives teammates after scoring during the sixth inning against the Miami Marlins at loanDepot park on May 20, 2026 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Carmen Mandato/Getty Images)
Michael Harris (who batted 2nd) finished with one home run and two strikeouts.
Atlanta Braves Announce Michael Harris Decision
GettyMichael Harris II #23 celebrates hitting a home run with Ozzie Albies #1 of the Atlanta Braves during the eighth inning against the New York Mets at Citi Field on June 13, 2026 in the Queens borough of New York City.
For Sunday’s game, the Braves have announced their starting lineup.
Via Underdog MLB: “Braves 6/14 M. Harris II CF M. Dubón SS M. Olson 1B O. Albies 2B D. Smith DH A. Riley 3B E. White RF M. Yastrzemski LF S. León C B. Elder SP”
Harris has been moved up the leadoff spot on Sunday.
The 2022 Rookie of The Year is currently batting .303 with 73 hits, 14 home runs, 41 RBI’s, 33 runs and three stolen bases in 66 games this season.
GettyMichael Harris II #23 of the Atlanta Braves hits a two-run home run against the Boston Red Sox during the eighth inning at Fenway Park on May 26, 2026 in Boston, Massachusetts.
Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.
He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar
On Sunday afternoon, the Atlanta Braves will finish their series with the New York Mets (at Citi Field).They are coming off a 3-1 win on Saturday.Michael Harris (who batted 2nd) finished with one home run and two strikeouts.Atlanta Braves Announce Michael Harris DecisionFor Sunday’s game, the Braves have announced their starting lineup.Via Underdog MLB: “Braves […]
Atlanta Braves Announce Michael Harris Decision Before Mets Series Finale